Spun Bound Non-woven Market 2021 Industry Analysis, Key Drivers, Business Strategy, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Global Spun bound nonwoven Market is valued approximately at USD 17.85 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.00% over the forecast period 2020-2027. For the manufacture of nonwoven fabrics for use in a number of applications, the Spun bound method is commonly used.

These products consist of continuous filaments produced by the integrated spinning of the fibers, web formation, and the bonding phase. The smallest textile route from polymers to fabric is this method, as all intermediate steps are omitted.

Spunbond nonwovens are used in the personal hygiene industry to manufacture baby diapers, napkins, hand warmers, and hygienic and incontinence diapers for women because of their excellent absorption of water and liquid, high barrier characteristics, excellent elasticity and high chemical stability. Hence, growing personal hygiene industry across the globe is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance, as per Statista, it is projected that the global size of the feminine hygiene industry has grown from USD 35.4 billion in 2016 to USD 40 billion by 2020. The market is expected to rise by 4.6 per cent annually during 2021-2025. Additionally, Ease of manufacturing and growing awareness regarding disposable products is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, volatility in raw material prices is restraining the growth of market across the globe.

The regional analysis of the global Spun bound nonwoven Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in the global spun bond nonwoven market due to the ease of manufacturing and growing awareness regarding disposable products. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market due to the rising investment in spun bond nonwoven market in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Freudenberg Group

E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Johns Manville Corporation

Toray Industries

Indorama Ventures

Pegas Nonwovens S.A.

Akitieselskabet Schouw & Co.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Material type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material type:

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyethylene

Polyurethane

others

By Application:

Hygiene and personal care

Medical

Agriculture

Building & construction

Automotive

Packaging

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Interventional cardiology devices market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

