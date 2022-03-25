Airless Packaging Market 2021 Segmentation, Statistics, Top Manufacturers, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global Airless Packaging Market is valued approximately USD 4.04 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Manufacturers and consumers prefer recyclable packaging materials as they have become aware about eco-friendly products. Airless packaging consists of a container with a non-pressurized dispensing method that protects product from air exposure which increases the shelf life of the product. Airless Packaging is significantly used for the transportation and packaging of expensive products.

Further, increasing investments in cosmetic industry, retail sector being expanded geographically and rising demand for premium products has led the adoption of Airless Packaging across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the company source, in 2020, Ren Clean Skincare introduced its skincare product in an airless bottle made of recycled plastic. However, high costs of airless packaging and reduction in demand for luxurious goods impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing demand for premium cosmetics and sustainable packaging, creates the opportunity and thus, the adoption & demand for Airless Packaging is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Airless Packaging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing awareness about the eco-friendly packaging, rising demand for premium products and their protection from oxidation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, increase in demand for cosmetic products and rising penetration of organized retail sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Airless Packaging Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABC Packaging Ltd.

Alba S.A.

AptarGroup, Inc.

Fusion Packaging

HCP Packaging

Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd.

Lumson SPA

Quadpack Industries

Raepak Ltd.

Silgan Dispensing Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Packaging Type:

Bags and Pouches

Bottles and Jars

Tubes

Others

By Material Type:

Plastic

Glass

Others

By End-User:

Personal care

Healthcare

Homecare

Food & Beverages

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Airless Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

