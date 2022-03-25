Released Coatings Market Global Industry Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast Report

Global Released Coatings Market is valued at approximately USD 146.05 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Released coating is a PSA (pressure sensitive adhesive) system that provides a controlled unwind or release force and protects it from contamination and unintentional contact until it is applied.

Released coatings is the component of pressure sensitive adhesive such as labels and tapes. It has its wide applications in paper tape and labels industry. Increasing demand for silicon based released coatings owing to its efficient properties of customized controlled release facilitating its usage surface protection tapes, and heat transfer labels and others.

For instance, according to Statista , there will be increase in market revenue of silicone coatings from 763 million U.S. dollars to 1.4 billion U.S. dollars between 2015 to 2025. Therefore, this factor may strengthen the adoption for the global Released Coatings market in the coming years. Moreover, the rise in medical industry, due to an increase in per capita income, thus, increasing the expenditure on healthcare facilities, is the factor responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to Statista Forecast, Indias healthcare sector is estimated to reach up to 372 billion U.S. dollars by 2022. However, the high degree of customizations is required for silicon additives will be the restraint for the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of the global Released Coatings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share attributing to increase usage of hygiene products in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to the increasing consumer goods, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and other industries.

Major market player included in this report are:

Wacker Chemie AG

,Elkem

Evonik Industries AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Omnova Solutions Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Mayzo Inc.

HITAC Adhesives and Coatings

SOLV Inc.

SILIBASE SILICONE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By material:

Silicone

Non-silicone

By Formulation

Solvent based

Solventless

Emulsions

By release liner

Paper Liners

Filmic Liners

By application

Labels

Tapes

Hygiene

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Released Coatings Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

