Acrylic Resin Market 2021 By Trends, Latest Research, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2027

Global Acrylic Resin Market is valued approximately at USD YZ billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A thermoplastic or thermosetting plastic substance derivative of acrylic acid, methacrylic acid or other related compounds is known as an Acrylic resin, which is widely used in paints & coatings, construction, industrial & commercial, Adhesives.
The factors driving the market could be attributed to the diverse properties acrylic resin possesses like water and weather resistance, durability, transparency, adherability. Swift urbanization and industrialization especially in emerging economies globally have prompted governments to amplify construction spending.
This trend is expected to drive acrylic resin demand in construction and architectural applications. In fiscal year 2019, Asian paints, recorded sales of USD 70 Billion owing to such unique perceived benefits acrylic resins are used in a variety of things such as cellular phones, aircraft windshields, watch crystals, optical lenses, PC screens. In addition to that, Automotive industry’s reliance upon acrylic resin to provide smooth & glossy finish to the vehicles will also boost the market growth. In a report by The International Energy Agency’, approximately 90 million vehicles were sold worldwide in 2018. However, the market faces restraints due to the rising concerns about the health hazards related to the procurement of raw materials and their unstable prices, along with environmental regulations, remarkably in the advanced western countries.
The regional analysis of global Fitness Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to their requirement for acrylics in applications like paints and coatings, constructions. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing swift urbanization and industrialization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fitness Equipment market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
BASF SE
The DOW Chemical Co.
Arkema SA
Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
DIC Corporation
Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.
Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Methacrylate’s
Acrylates & Hybrids
By Property
Thermoplastic
Thermosetting
By Application
Paints & Coatings
Construction
Industrial & Commercial
Paper & Paperboard
Textiles & Fibers
Adhesives
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Acrylic Resin Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
