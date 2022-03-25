Paper Tapes Market : Research Consumption, Companies, Industry Report Analysis and Future Demand

Global Paper Tapes Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Paper tapes have good holding power, heat insulation, and temperature resistance properties.

Hence, they provide great comfort comparative to PET adhesive tapes. As they are thinner, flexible and smoother, they are extensively use for automobiles aircraft manufacturing, appliance manufacturing, heating, ventilation & air conditioning (HVAC) and paper & printing application. Further, spurred by their surging applications across various sectors and their eco-friendly usage, the paper tapes market has led the adoption of these tapes across the forecast period.

As consumers are getting more aware about the threats posed by plastic on the environment, paper tapes are preferred over plastic tapes. Logistics and retails sectors have been the major drivers for paper tapes demand, as they are more sustainable for outdoor applications. These tapes are being consistently used in automotive sector, due to their uniqueness of providing surface protection and clear paint line after surface protection. This has led to the rising customer interest in car modification and thus increasing the applications of these tapes like masking, varnishing, sealing and others. For Instance: According to the Monta company source, in February 2020, Monta, a renowned manufacturer of packaging & industrial tapes, revealed its new self-adhesive tapes that is free from synthetic adhesives and is made from 65% renewable sources. However, high investment costs in its research and fluctuating raw material prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, the increasing investment in infrastructure & demand for paper tapes in healthcare industry is likely to increase, thus creating opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Paper Tapes Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising construction projects in both residential and industrial sectors. . Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, food-processing sector and consistent growth in electronics and automotive sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Paper Tapes Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

tesa SE

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Shurtape Technologies, LLC

Vibac Group S.p.a

Atlas Tapes S.A.

Advance Tapes International

BOLEX

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Masking Tape

Packaging Tape

Consumer & Stationary Tape

Others

By Adhesive:

Rubber Based Adhesive,

Acrylic Based Adhesive,

Silicon Based Adhesive

Others

By Application:

Masking

Packaging

Sealing

Others

By Feature

Single Sided

Double Sided

By End-Use:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Retail & Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Paper Tapes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

