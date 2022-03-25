Oxygen Barrier Film Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview

Global Oxygen Barrier Film Market is valued at approximately USD 2.94 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Oxygen barrier film is mainly created to maintain a low internal oxygen concentration within the package and is used in food and packaging industry as it helps to preserve the quality and flavor of a product, and prevents bad odors.

It also enhances the moisture and gas barrier properties of packaged products. The change in consumer lifestyle and their demand for suitable food packaging is driving force for the growth of the market. As Oxygen barrier increases the product life and gives aesthetic look to a product so consumers are preferring it more which in turn increasing the demand for food packaging industry.

For Instance, according to Statista forecasted market value from 2019 to 2027, the global market value of food packaging was estimated to be worth about 305 billion U.S. dollars in 2019. Therefore, this factor may strengthen the adoption for Oxygen barrier film market across the globe. Moreover, rapidly increasing disposable income and globalization around the world are also the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For Instance , according to Statista forecast Singapore was the leading country in the Globalization Index 2020 in the field of economic globalization where Singapore was determined at 93.63 points and Netherlands followed with a score of 89.58 points. However, recycling challenges with flexible packaging products and higher operational costs are factors that restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Oxygen Barrier market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand from end-use industries, such as food & beverage packaging. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to increase in the consumption levels of residents, consumers’ demand for microwave food, snack foods, and frozen foods.

Major market player included in this report are:

Berry Global Inc.

Amcor Plc

Raven Industries

Toppan Prnting Co., Ltd.

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Dupont Teijin Films

Uflex Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

PE

PP

PET/BOPET

Polyamide

By End use:

Food & Beverage Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Agriculture

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Oxygen Barrier Plant Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

