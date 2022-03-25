Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liner Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region – Forecast

Global Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liner Market is valued approximately at USD 0.78 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Intermediate bulk container is categorized in three types namely rigid, folding and flexible.

The demand for intermediate bulk containers invites strong growth opportunities over other alternatives, such as cylindrical drums, on the advantage factor. The growing popularity of intermediate bulk containers as a safer sustainable packaging method would prove to be helpful in significantly increasing the growth rate of the demand for intermediate bulk containers.

In the petrochemical industry, the rising popularity of intermediate bulk containers may also prove to be a strong growth generator for the intermediate bulk container market. Nations with better production abilities offer excessive call for Intermediate bulk container, which immediately translates within the demand for Intermediate bulk container liners. In addition, several infrastructure initiatives are being launched in Latin, including the IIRSA, for the mixing of the nearby infrastructure in the south of the USA to connect the economy of the neighborhood through transport, energy, and telecommunications initiatives. The project is anticipated to provide moneymaking opportunities for the nearby industrial packaging marketplace helping the boom of the local Intermediate bulk container liners marketplace at some point of the forecast period. However, variation in raw materials prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, the beverage industries are rapidly transferred into the Intermediate Bulk Container which create lucrative growth for the Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liner Market.

The regional analysis of global Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liner market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to there are many large companies moving into logistics and cross-border trade that are providing many opportunities for the growth of the regional market.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the converting lifestyle of consumers and rising disposable income of the people in Asia Pacific are also taking part in the regional development in the global intermediate bulk container (IBC) liner market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amcor Plc (Bemis Company, Inc.)

Nittel GmbH & Co KG

Sealed Air Corporation

Arena Products, Inc

Qbig Packaging B.V

CDF Corporation

Brambles Industries Limited

Composite Containers LLC

Peak Packaging Ltd

Paper Systems Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Rigid Intermediate Bulk Containers

Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers

By Material:

Plastic

Metal

By Filling Technology:

Aseptic

Non-aseptic

By End-Use:

Food & Beverage

Agrochemicals

Chemicals

Oil and Gas

Paints

Inks & Dyes

Pharmaceuticals

Textile

Building & Construction

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Liner Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

