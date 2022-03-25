Chromatography Reagents Market Growth Analysis By Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends, Types and Applications

Global Chromatography Reagents Market is valued approximately at USD 9.26 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Chromatography is an essential technique for the separation of a mixture.
The mixture is dissolved in a fluid called the mobile phase, which carries it through a system on which is fixed a material called the stationary phase. The market for chromatography reagents market is expected to see a surge in the market owing to the growing number of drug tests, counterfeit drugs production, a recent study funded by Pfizer estimates the West European illicit trade of medicines at Euro10.5 billion, increased R&D investments in the pharmaceutical company will also assist the growth of the market owing to the plethora of new diseases and viruses being introduced in our environment.
The adaption by the life science research to enhance the efficacy of the research is expected to increase the conversion of the research output. In addition to that, the purchasing power of the educational institutes will also enable the chromatography market to widen its share. As of March 2017, acquisition of VWR Corporation by Avantor lead to high growth in the biopharma, industrial, and applied research sectors. Similarly, In May of 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced enlargement of capacity for viral vector development and manufacturing services with the construction of a new commercial manufacturing site in Plainville. However, the market faces restraints as highly skilled personnel, possessing the knowledge and expertise in the chromatography field are needed, which are not easy to get a hold of. For instance, an inconsistent column packing can lead in low purity levels and low product yield, which would in turn impact the significance of the final product.
The regional analysis of global Chromatography Reagents market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing drug development activities, the availability of government funding for life science R&Ds. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing adoption of technologically advanced solutions, and many ongoing clinical research studies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Chromatography Reagents market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Agilent Technologies
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Merk Group
Sigma-Aldrich
Avantor Performance Materials
Waters Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories
GE Healthcare
Regis Technologies
Santa Cruz Biotechnology
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology
GC
LC
SFC
TLC
Paper Chromatography
By Type
Solvents
Buffers
Derivatization Reagents
Ion-Pair Reagents
Others
By Applications
PHARMACEUTICAL TESTING
BIOPHARMA-BIOTECH
RESEARCH & ACADEMIC
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Chromatography Reagents Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
