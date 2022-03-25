Sulfone Polymers Market 2021 to 2027 – New Study, Industry Scope, and Growth Strategies

Global Sulfone Polymers Market is valued approximately USD 981 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than USD 6.13 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Sulfone Polymers are strong and rigid plastic materials which remain transparent during high temperatures i.e., even over 204C.

They offer high heat resistance, thermal stability and oxidation resistance to various electrical & electronics products such as printed circuit boards, aircraft radomes, connectors and terminal blocks. Their characteristics such as hydrolytic stability, transparency, and heat absorbing benefits have made them ideal choice for medical and food application.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/sulfone-polymers-market/QI037

Also, it is known for its toughness, low and resistant properties which is suitable for industrial applications where high dimensional stability is highly recommended. Growing trend of replacing the metal with less-weight engineering materials in aerospace industry will significantly drive this market. The demand for sulfone polymers from automotive and aerospace industries is highly increasing. Due to its high thermal stability against hydrolysis, sulfone polymers are used in several medical applications that involve sterilization and autoclave For Instance, As per the survey conducted by World Health Organization in 2019 , the demand for medical instrument has increased in the last two years due to the increase in diseases as a result ,the demand for medical products will surge increasing demand for sulfone polymers .However, stringent government regulations regarding the use of BPA in some industry verticals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, Opportunity is the growing pace of industrialization and automotive sector . This will result in the growth of sulfone polymers market for the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Sulfone Polymers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is a major regional market in terms of consumption and production. Sulfone polymers demand in the region is largely from aerospace and automotive applications . Whereas, Asia pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing sulfone polymers demand in automotive, electronic components, and aircraft applications would create lucrative growth prospects for the Sulfone Polymers market across Asia-Pacific region.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/sulfone-polymers-market/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

Evonik Industries

GEHR GmbH

Infinity LTL Engineered Compounds,

Ovation Polymers Inc.

Baden Aniline and Soda Factory

Jinmen Youju New Materials Co.

Quadrant AG Ltd.

Solvay SA

Specialty Polymers

Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Polyethersulfone(PES)

Polysulfone (PSU)

Polyphenylsulfone(PPSF)

By End-User

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Electronics,

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical & Industrial

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/sulfone-polymers-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Sulfone Polymers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request Full Report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/sulfone-polymers-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/