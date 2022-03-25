Industrial Fabric Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

Global Industrial Fabric Market is valued approximately USD 99.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The Industrial fabrics are manufactured to be utilized in products, processes, or services of non-textile industries.

These fabrics are adapted by the non-apparel sector, the market for industrial fabric will experience a surge in demand owing to widespread adoption in automotive industry, as industrial carpet is widely used in automotive sector with reference to volume due to industry for high-performance, offering high durability, abrasion resistance, great strength & elasticity along with quick drying.

The rising use of industrial fabrics in the form of carpets, belts, and seat covers in the automotive end-use industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the industrial fabric market. In addition to that chemical, printing, refining and oil & gas sector have multiple applications such as Nylon, polyester, polypropylene, polyethylene, PTFE are used for mesh industrial fabrics which provides mechanical resistance and the dimensional stability, corresponding to a specific technicality and approach to an industrial filtration problem. As of August 2020, Ahlstrom-Munksj launched TrustShield Biological, a personal protective apparel medical fabric manufactured to shield against hazardous pathogens. However, the market faces restraints due to stringent government norms and regulations in order to reduce dependence upon synthetic fibers

The regional analysis of global Industrial Fabric market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share attributing to growth of high population, continuous changing preferences and lifestyles. Further Europe is considered as second largest region in the growth of the market, due to rise in the demand of automotive sector

Major market player included in this report are:

Forbo International SA

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Scott Bader

Habasit AG

Dupont

Johns Manville

ContiTech AG

Toray Industries Inc.

Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc.

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fiber Type:

Polyamide

Polyester

Aramid

Composite

Others

By application

Conveyor Belt

Transmission Belt

Protective Apparel

Automotive Carpet

Flame Resistance Apparel

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Industrial Fabric Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

