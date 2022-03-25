Fresh Food Packaging Market 2021 Industry Manufacturing Size, Share, Business Insights, Key Challenges and Forecast Analysis by 2027

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market is valued at approximately USD 77.10 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Food packaging is method of enclosing food to protect it from tampering or contamination from physical, chemical, and biological sources.

Food packaging makes use of a variety of substances, including dyes for printing colorful labels, and glues and adhesives for keeping packaging closed. The modern food packaging provides complete safety and coverage along counterfeit resistance. Increasing demand by food processing industry for extending shelf life of the food with the help of environment friendly packaging products will be key driver for the growth of market and to meet this demand various companies are launching various innovative nonhazardous packaging products.

For Instance, Amcor the global leader in producing high-quality, responsible packaging for food launched Amite Ultra Recyclable, its first packaging product made from the companys revolutionary, more sustainable high-barrier polyolefin film. It can reduce a packs carbon footprint by up to 64%. Therefore, this factor may strengthen the adoption for Fresh food packaging market across the globe. Moreover, the increasing awareness among the consumers to consume fresh packaged food is also a key driver to foster the growth of the market. However, the strict rules and regulations by government regarding the raw material used in packaging products is one of the factors that restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Fresh Food Packaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing population and industrialization. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to growing concerns about environment and eco-friendly packaging.

Major market player included in this report are:

Coveris Group

DuPont Company

DS Smith PLC

Mondi PLC

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Sonoco Products Co.

Schur Flexibles

Anchor Packaging Inc.

Printpack Inc.

Bomarko Inc.

Packaging Corporation of America

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Paper

By Pack type:

Converted roll stock

Gusseted bags

Flexible paper

By Application:

Meat products

Vegetables

Seafood

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

