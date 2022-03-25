Stretch Films Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis by 2027

Global Stretch Films Market is valued approximately USD 11.883 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.53 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Stretch Films are highly engineered polythene films which are used in wrapping goods, because of their flexibility and elasticity.

To enhance the quality of the goods, stretch films plays a vital role as they keep products free of dust, moisture and dirt. Further, with the change in living pattern of the population after COVID-19 pandemic people are more concern with goods safety.

Owing to this, stretch films are gaining massive popularity among end-use industries such as constructions, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer product, and many more. The stretch film industry is expected to be largely influenced by high demand for the processed food & beverages. According to Plant and Food Research, food sector in New Zealand produces food to feed more than 20 million people which is around five times its population. However, high cost of raw materials and availability of low cost alternatives impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, LLDPE-based multilayer stretch films for pallet utilization and bundling applications can create opportunities for the global stretch films market.

The regional analysis of global Stretch Films market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the region is expected to continue its dominance during the prediction period, due to growth in food and beverage industry, particularly in China and India. Increasing demand for packaged food coupled with growing disposable income is expected to push demand for flexible packaging in the upcoming years. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Such a rise in construction in North America is augmenting the use of stretch films would create lucrative growth prospects for the Stretch Films market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Polymer Group Inc.

Berry Global Group, Inc.

AEP Industries Inc

Smurfit Kappa Group

Sigma Stretch Film Corp.

Anchor Packaging Inc

Scientex Berhad

Coveris Inc.

POLIFILM GmbH

PILZ GmbH & Co. KG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Materials:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

By Manufacturing Process:

Cast Stretch Film

Blown Stretch Film

By End use:

Constructions

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Product

Paper

Textile

Chemicals &Fertilizers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Stretch Films Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

