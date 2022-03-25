Pumps and Trigger Spray Market 2021 Analytical Assessment, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunities to 2027

Global Pumps and trigger spray Market is valued approximately at USD 5.50 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Pumps and trigger sprays are primarily made from polypropylene plastic and can be used for generals uses such as cleaning solution & water or chemical.

The pumps and trigger spray are available in various colors, that can be used to identify various products in the bottle. The nozzle is associated with pumps & trigger sprays which can be adjusted to create a fine spray or jet stream for dispensing liquids.

Since it provides an efficient mist or spray for all purpose application, therefore, gaining a potential growth in the market with the significant growth of end use industries. For instance, as per Indian Brand equity foundation, the cosmetic and cosmeceutical market globally was USD 274 billion in 2018. India cosmetic market was USD 6.5 billion in 2018 and projected to grow with USD 20 billion by 2025. Additionally, as per Statista, the global market from insecticides was USD 14.51 billion in 2017 and projected to increase with USD 19.27 billion by the end of 2022. Moreover, the rising demand for personal hygiene products across the globe is creating a lucrative opportunity for the market growth. However, complexity in product development is hampering the market growth over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of the global Pumps and trigger spray market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for personal hygiene products in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising demand from agriculture sector is creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the cancer vaccine market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Guala Dispensing S.p.A

Silgan Dispensing SYSTEMS Corporation

Afa Dispensing

Bramlage Division GmbH & Co.KG

MJS Packaging

The Packaging Company

Klger Plastik GmbH

Plastopack Industries

Demareis GmbH

Brkle GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Trigger sprays

Pumps

By Material Type:

Plastic

Metal

Glass

By Application:

Body lotion

Hand care lotions

Reagents

Pesticides/ Fertilizers

Others

By Sales Channel:

Cosmetics & personal care

Homecare

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Pumps and trigger spray Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

