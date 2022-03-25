Beverage Crates Market 2021 Size, Share, Comprehensive Research Study, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

Global Beverage Crates Market is valued approximately USD YZ million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Beverage crates are large containers used to transport or store bulk beverage goods such as fruit juices, beer, milk products, and others made from various materials such as plastics, metals, wood, and others.

The market is expected to witness remarkable growth owing to the surging demand from the beverage industry. The increasing consumption of Alcohol across the globe drives the demand for beverage crates. As per the National Survey on Drug Use and Health report in 2019, 85.6% of the US population aged more than 18 years drank alcohol at some point in their life while 69.5% drank in last year and 59.9% in the last month.

This high consumption of alcohol increases the demand for crates to handle large quantities of beverage. Further the growth in the Food and beverage sector propels lucrative market growth. As per the Government of Food Processing India, the industry had over 1.25 billion consumers in India and is expanding rapidly. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns has directed manufacturers to innovate sustainable beverage crate solutions such as reusable and eco-friendly beverage by the use of materials such as recyclable, plastics and more. For instance: IPL Plastics Inc in 2020 introduced new range of sustainable crates such as Smart Crate Series and New Flapnest Series. Also, supportive government rules and regulations for the use of bio-degradable materials also propel the demand for sustainable solutions driving the market growth during the forecast period. However, the disadvantages of the materials such as HDPE and PP impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Beverage Crates market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of large number of food processing industries and high alcohol consumption in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing food and beverage sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Beverage Crates market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Supreme Industries Limited

Schoeller Allibert Services B.V.

DS Smith Plc

Rehrig Pacific Company, Inc.

TranPak, Inc.

IPL Plastics Inc.

Ravensbourn Plastics Ltd

Craemer UK Ltd

Zhejiang Zhengji Plastic Industry Co. Ltd.

Myers Industries, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

HDPE (High-density polyethylene)

PP (polypropylene)

Others

By Product Type:

Nestable and Stackable

Collapsible

By Application:

Alcoholic Drinks

Non-alcoholic drinks

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Beverage Crates Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

