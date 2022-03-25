Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/03/25 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 25, 2022

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;14;78%;73%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun, very hot;40;22;Sunny and cooler;31;22;NW;16;44%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;An afternoon shower;12;5;A shower in the p.m.;16;5;W;16;52%;87%;7

Algiers, Algeria;A shower in the p.m.;18;13;Hazy sunshine;17;12;WSW;15;67%;31%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and pleasant;16;4;Clouds and sun, mild;17;5;NNE;13;59%;17%;4

Anchorage, United States;Showers of rain/snow;7;0;Partly sunny;6;-1;SE;7;55%;71%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warmer;15;7;Showers around;12;8;N;8;62%;79%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;-1;-8;Breezy in the p.m.;-3;-6;ENE;17;91%;83%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Not as warm;25;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;ESE;6;61%;2%;8

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;22;9;Mostly sunny;17;7;SW;13;49%;1%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Very windy, cloudy;20;16;Breezy;22;14;S;24;66%;14%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;21;8;Hazy sunshine;20;7;W;17;40%;1%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;23;Couple of t-storms;33;22;SW;8;75%;81%;11

Bangalore, India;Turning out cloudy;31;20;Mostly sunny;33;20;SW;7;46%;10%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Rain and drizzle;32;28;A t-storm around;34;28;S;12;67%;46%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;16;11;A couple of showers;15;11;NE;34;74%;97%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy;15;6;Breezy in the p.m.;18;4;NNW;20;22%;44%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and pleasant;18;3;Sunny and nice;20;5;WSW;5;50%;2%;5

Berlin, Germany;Fog, then sun;17;4;More clouds than sun;16;3;E;15;69%;23%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;21;10;A little p.m. rain;20;11;SE;8;79%;81%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;Clouds and sunshine;30;19;SE;10;59%;55%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and mild;19;3;Sunny and mild;19;6;NW;10;34%;8%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and nice;17;4;Mostly sunny, mild;18;6;NE;11;59%;3%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouding up, cooler;15;0;Sunny and pleasant;16;5;WSW;15;50%;1%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and nice;19;3;Sunny and mild;19;6;WNW;11;39%;5%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A couple of showers;18;17;Low clouds breaking;21;12;WNW;12;73%;9%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;Partial sunshine;29;19;NE;10;43%;49%;13

Busan, South Korea;A stray p.m. shower;16;15;A little a.m. rain;19;8;E;18;70%;70%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;19;11;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;NNE;14;34%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;20;15;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;SSE;17;60%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A morning shower;29;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;20;SSE;5;62%;88%;6

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;34;28;Mostly sunny, humid;35;28;S;15;74%;27%;11

Chicago, United States;Windy this afternoon;8;-2;Windy with some sun;3;-4;NNW;26;48%;11%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Hazy sun;31;26;A shower or two;31;25;SSE;12;68%;85%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Fog, then some sun;14;6;More clouds than sun;12;1;SE;9;68%;2%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and beautiful;24;17;Mostly cloudy;24;18;NNW;15;76%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;27;10;Mostly sunny;29;13;S;13;42%;0%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;SE;12;69%;47%;12

Delhi, India;Sunny and very warm;34;21;Remaining very warm;35;21;WNW;19;34%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;19;7;Partly sunny, warm;25;9;WSW;14;23%;6%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Not as hot;32;25;Warmer;39;25;S;20;47%;29%;10

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm or two;31;23;SSE;8;76%;91%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;16;5;Mostly sunny;14;5;NE;8;74%;1%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, mild;21;10;Cloudy and mild;21;10;SSE;16;38%;72%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A little p.m. rain;15;13;A couple of showers;16;14;E;14;77%;89%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warmer with clearing;29;23;Very warm and humid;32;21;E;6;76%;70%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;26;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;17;NNE;9;73%;87%;6

Havana, Cuba;A couple of showers;26;21;Decreasing clouds;25;20;NNE;17;49%;2%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;7;-1;Windy;3;-7;NNW;37;63%;85%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;26;Mostly sunny;35;26;SSE;9;56%;55%;12

Hong Kong, China;Warmer with rain;27;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;18;WNW;12;82%;93%;2

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;21;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;21;ENE;24;52%;14%;10

Hyderabad, India;Clearing, less humid;37;25;Turning cloudy, warm;37;26;S;9;29%;2%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;Very warm;33;17;NNW;16;28%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;11;2;A morning shower;10;4;SSW;8;74%;58%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;S;12;72%;73%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, breezy, nice;27;21;Breezy in the p.m.;30;22;N;26;39%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;15;A thunderstorm;22;14;NNW;8;71%;85%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;Mostly sunny;19;8;ESE;8;26%;2%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy and hot;38;21;Hazy and hot;37;23;W;13;41%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Breezy in the p.m.;27;13;Increasing clouds;28;14;SSE;11;40%;4%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;High clouds, breezy;33;17;Breezy with hazy sun;32;18;N;31;10%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;12;3;Showers around;16;0;NW;25;58%;83%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;30;24;A shower;30;24;NNW;16;61%;97%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Very warm;35;24;Some brightening;34;24;S;9;61%;55%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;34;27;Warm with some sun;37;27;S;13;49%;26%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;NNW;7;72%;82%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;14;5;Showers around;13;4;E;10;73%;89%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;34;26;A t-storm around;34;27;SW;12;66%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Rather cloudy;22;18;Clouds and sun;22;18;SSE;11;73%;18%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A couple of showers;17;10;A couple of showers;18;10;E;13;74%;84%;5

London, United Kingdom;Sunny and pleasant;17;4;Nice with sunshine;17;6;ENE;15;53%;4%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;Partly sunny;24;13;S;9;62%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;32;26;Clouds and sun;32;26;SW;13;69%;36%;12

Madrid, Spain;Periods of rain;14;9;A couple of showers;13;8;NE;8;72%;88%;3

Male, Maldives;Sunny and beautiful;32;27;Mostly sunny, nice;32;27;N;10;56%;2%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;30;24;Couple of t-storms;30;24;N;9;82%;97%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;35;27;A t-storm in spots;36;26;ENE;10;51%;44%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;22;12;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;WSW;10;65%;2%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;24;8;Some sun, pleasant;24;9;N;12;26%;2%;12

Miami, United States;Not as warm;23;17;Mostly sunny;25;17;SW;12;46%;6%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, mild;14;5;Showers around;10;-2;NW;27;63%;68%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;34;26;A t-storm around;33;27;E;15;64%;55%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A couple of showers;19;18;A couple of showers;21;17;W;22;66%;84%;3

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;7;2;An afternoon shower;7;0;WSW;5;66%;80%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;6;4;A bit of a.m. snow;7;-3;WNW;21;74%;97%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;31;27;Mostly sunny;33;27;SW;10;60%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;30;16;A t-storm around;30;17;NNE;15;49%;64%;14

New York, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;16;8;Cooler;12;4;W;16;57%;74%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;15;4;Breezy in the p.m.;20;5;NNE;18;49%;25%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-2;-4;Breezy;-2;-16;WNW;26;76%;25%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;17;10;Periods of rain;17;13;WSW;12;81%;99%;2

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, mild;13;1;More clouds than sun;10;0;SE;9;43%;24%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;8;0;Cloudy with a shower;6;-5;WNW;15;74%;85%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;NNW;12;68%;82%;5

Panama City, Panama;Clouds and sun;33;24;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;NNW;20;62%;18%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;29;24;Cloudy with a shower;29;24;E;13;74%;85%;6

Paris, France;Sunny and pleasant;19;7;Mostly sunny, nice;19;7;ENE;15;49%;0%;4

Perth, Australia;Hot;35;23;Tropical rainstorm;30;20;S;12;69%;99%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;35;27;Mostly sunny;35;27;SW;10;61%;15%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;29;24;A t-storm or two;33;24;ESE;16;72%;86%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;An afternoon shower;33;19;A shower;33;20;WSW;11;55%;98%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Lots of sun, nice;16;1;Sunny and mild;18;7;WNW;9;46%;25%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Downpours;16;10;Hazy sun;17;1;W;18;50%;25%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;20;11;Occasional rain;19;12;SE;12;74%;100%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;18;9;Partly sunny;19;9;ENE;8;77%;26%;7

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;ESE;11;75%;98%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;5;3;A little snow;7;4;SW;15;98%;90%;1

Riga, Latvia;Fog, then some sun;15;5;Very windy, cooler;7;-2;NNW;43;49%;44%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rather cloudy;33;24;Clouds and sun;33;24;W;10;61%;8%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cooler with hazy sun;27;14;Hazy sun;25;13;NE;17;11%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Sunny and beautiful;20;2;Variable cloudiness;21;8;NNE;10;49%;8%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Brief p.m. showers;9;2;A little p.m. rain;5;-4;NNW;25;55%;77%;2

San Francisco, United States;Fog to sun;16;10;Clouds and sun;17;10;WSW;15;70%;18%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm around;26;16;Partly sunny;27;17;ENE;20;62%;14%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;28;23;A morning shower;30;22;SE;15;65%;42%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Some sun, less humid;24;18;Mostly cloudy;25;18;N;12;60%;12%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;26;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;ENE;14;22%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;28;11;Sunny and nice;24;10;SW;8;36%;2%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the a.m.;30;20;Periods of sun, nice;30;21;S;8;72%;8%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A couple of showers;18;9;Variable cloudiness;19;10;E;13;61%;4%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;14;7;Cloudy with a shower;13;8;NNW;8;81%;85%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;18;8;Morning rain;16;4;WNW;12;69%;70%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;18;12;Overcast and mild;17;9;NNW;18;63%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;N;9;71%;74%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Winds subsiding;17;0;Sunny and nice;16;2;WSW;12;45%;0%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;29;23;Sunshine and nice;29;23;ESE;16;58%;2%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, mild;15;3;Cooler;8;-3;WNW;24;30%;18%;2

Sydney, Australia;Periods of rain;21;18;A shower and t-storm;22;19;ENE;15;75%;98%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Brief a.m. showers;27;19;Very warm with rain;30;16;NE;12;65%;100%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Sun and clouds;10;2;Windy;6;-3;NNW;37;49%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Milder;17;10;Heavy p.m. showers;14;6;NW;12;75%;92%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming very windy;10;0;Partly sunny, chilly;9;0;NW;25;54%;11%;5

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;14;8;Winds subsiding;14;6;WNW;27;24%;25%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds breaking;16;12;Plenty of sunshine;18;11;SSW;13;51%;1%;7

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;Mostly cloudy;23;7;ESE;8;45%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;15;14;Afternoon rain;19;14;SSE;28;68%;97%;2

Toronto, Canada;A couple of showers;7;2;A shower in places;6;-4;NW;26;75%;55%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;21;13;Breezy in the p.m.;26;18;SE;23;32%;1%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy this morning;19;13;Winds subsiding;20;12;ESE;27;65%;26%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;0;-17;Breezy in the p.m.;0;-17;WSW;17;21%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;13;7;Rain and drizzle;11;7;NNE;7;66%;96%;1

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and mild;18;2;Sunny and mild;19;6;WNW;8;40%;8%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with clearing;33;24;Very hot;36;24;ENE;7;56%;47%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Fog, then some sun;16;7;Showers around;11;-1;NW;27;50%;61%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine and mild;16;5;A couple of showers;14;-1;NNW;29;53%;84%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;16;14;Very windy;17;14;S;43;76%;94%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;36;24;Sunny and very warm;37;24;W;11;55%;4%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy;9;-2;Snow in the morning;7;-3;ENE;6;48%;81%;4

Updated : 2022-03-25 21:53 GMT+08:00

