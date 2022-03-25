Taiwan's EVA Air to appeal rejection of strike compensation demand

EVA Air lost the first round Friday of a compensation case against a 2019 strike. EVA Air lost the first round Friday of a compensation case against a 2019 strike. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Air said Friday (March 25) it would appeal a court rejection of its NT$34 million (US$1.18 million) compensation demand against the organizers of a 2019 strike.

The Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union conducted industrial action for almost three weeks in June and July 2019 over a range of issues, including daily allowances for cabin crews.

The airline accused the union of having violated the Act for Settlement of Labor-Management Disputes, while the strike had caused the company a loss of NT$4 billion in revenue, harmed the rights of the public, and damaged EVA’s reputation, CNA reported.

However, the Taipei District Court on Friday ruled against the airline’s NT$34 million compensation claim. EVA said it would consult with its attorneys after receiving the official text of the verdict, and file an appeal.

The court said EVA had no case because the union’s actions did not amount to a violation of good faith or an abuse of its rights as mentioned by the Act for Settlement of Labor-Management Disputes.

Union representatives said the court decision showed that the strike had been legal, a fact they had never doubted from the start until now. They voiced the hope that the airline would consider the difficult situation of the industry caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and refrain from filing an appeal.

