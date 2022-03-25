Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Scope and overview, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Gross Margin and Forecast 2030

The global viral vector manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period 2021-2027. The rising research base for innovative medicines has principally driven the industry for clinical applications, including clinical, preclinical, and regulatory studies.

The COVID-19 pandemic has generated a lucrative opportunity for market participants, specifically in the vaccine production industry. The increasing significance of stem cell technology and the growing focus on cell and gene therapies will further propel the viral vector manufacturing market growth over the coming years.

Research in gene and cell therapy has gained prominence in the past few decades. Many such therapies use viral strands to deliver the specific gene that is expected to mitigate the genetic disorders. Gene therapy provides the potential to cure various diseases that include heart disease, diabetes, hemophilia, cancer, cystic fibrosis, and AIDS.

The number of gene treatments in the pipeline is over 360 in the U.S. alone, and more than 75% of these new therapies are still in an early stage of research & development. This will help the market growth for viral vector production.

COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively influence the market’s growth for Viral vector manufacturing during the forecast period since these tracks are used in the R&D of COVID-19 vaccines. The adenoviral vector Ad5 is already being explored in the R&D of the COVID-19 vaccine, and this cost-effective approach has already been used for the production of the Ebola virus vaccine.

Growth Drivers

The global market for Viral vector manufacturing is driven by factors such as the increased R&D in cell and gene therapy in recent years, along with the adoption of these paths in developing vaccines and oncolytic therapies. The rapid use of stem cells in disease modeling and the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic are expected further to propel the market growth for Viral vector manufacturing during the forecast period.

Stem cell technology has seen rapid progress in recent years and induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) is the fastest growing stem cell segment with approximately 10% growth every year. The lentiviral segment is commonly utilized in the generation of iPSC.

Induced pluripotent cells (iPSC cells) are utilized in disease modeling and will help in the better understanding of the pathogenesis of various disorders such as congenital heart disease, premature aging, cancer, and other disorders. All these factors augment the upward growth of the global market for viral vector production.

Companies are involved in launching new viral platforms and are entering into collaborations, acquisitions, and funding in recent years. Thermo Fisher introduced Lentiviral Production System in May 2019, and this new system is cost-efficient and is expected to simplify researchers’ workflow. IForge Biologics raised USD 40 million Series A financing in July 2020.

Report Segmentation

By Vector

Adenovirus

Retrovirus

Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV)

Lentivirus

Others

By Workflow

Upstream Processing

Vector Amplification and Expansion

Vector Recovery/Harvesting

Downstream Processing

Purification

Fill Finish

By Application

Gene and Cell Therapy Development

Vaccine Development

Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Discovery

Biomedical Research

By End-use

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitive Insight

Some of the major players operating in the market for Viral vector manufacturing include Addgene, Inc., Advanced BioScience Laboratories, Inc. (ABL, Inc.), Aldevron, L.L.C., Audentes Therapeutics, Batavia Biosciences B.V., BioMarin Pharmaceutical, BioNTech IMFS GmbH, Biovion oy, BlueBird Bio, Catalent Inc., Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Cobra Biologics Ltd., Creative Biogene, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Genezen, Lonza, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Novasep Holding S.A.S, Orgenesis Biotech Israel Ltd (formerly ATVIO Biotech ltd.), RegenxBio, Inc., SIRION Biotech GmbH, Takara Bio., Thermo Fisher Scientific, VGXI, Inc., Vibalogics GmbH, Vigene Biosciences, Inc., Virovek Incorporation, VIVEbiotech S.L., Waisman Biomanufacturing, Wuxi AppTec Co., Ltd., YPOSKESI.

