Diabetic Socks Market Scope and overview, 2022 Key Aspects of the Industry by Segments to 2030

The global diabetic socks market size will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

The surge in diabetic cases will boost the need for precautionary steps like utilizing diabetic socks during the forecast period. International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas data indicates that 463.0 million adults between the ages of 20 and 79 suffer from diabetes, with 79.4% of them living in underdeveloped and developing countries.

Moreover, foot care is one of the essential routine parts for diabetic patients. Even small cuts, cracks, calluses, or blisters can cause severe foot ulcers. Diabetes directly impacts the circulation of blood, which makes healing challenging for diabetic patients. Thus, diabetic socks play a notable role in preventing a person from infections and foot ulcers.

Moreover, ulcer prevention can also save diabetic patients from amputation. Such advantageous factors can boost the growth of the global diabetic socks market during the forecast time frame.

Apart from the ulcer prevention property of diabetic socks, there are various other advantages that make the socks convenient for diabetic patients. Such factors can fuel the growth of the global diabetic socks market. Diabetic socks are made from materials that are highly useful in preventing moisture and bacteria. The acrylic, merino wool, and bamboo fibers used in the manufacturing of diabetic socks help keep feet clean and moisture-free. It can include the growth of the global diabetic socks market by boosting the demand for the product.

Regional Analysis

North America region presents the maximum contribution to the growth of the global diabetic socks market. The high pervasiveness of diabetes in North America is attributed to the growth of the regional market. Apart from that, heavy investment in diabetic products contributes is expected to exhibit promising growth results. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to witness significant growth during the analysis period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic:

The entire industrial sector has been negatively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The strict rules and government-imposed lockdowns in various countries disrupted the entire supply chain. The lockdown forced people to eliminate non-essential purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic. It reduced the diabetic socks demand for a few months. However, as governments of various countries have started to lift the lockdown restrictions, the global Diabetic Socks market is expected to resume at the same pace.

Diabetic Socks Market Segmentation:

By Type

Ankle Length

Calf Length

Knee Length

By Sales Channel

Offline Channel

Online Channel

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Key Players

Colfax Corporation(United States)

I-Runner(United States)

Orthofeet Inc.(United States)

European Lingerie Group(Europe)

Drew Shoe(United States)

Creswell Sock Mills(United States)

Pantherella International Group(England)

Nishika Garments International LLP(India)

Simcan Enterprises Inc.(Canada)

Drew Shoe.(United States)

