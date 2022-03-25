Waste Management Market Scope and overview, 2022 Analysis, Forecast To 2030 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

The global waste management market size is expected to register a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

The process of collection, transportation, and disposal of garbage, sewage, and other waste products is called waste management. Waste management encompasses all types of waste materials, whether solid, liquid, or gaseous. Also, it dispenses all sorts of waste materials, whether generated from municipal, industrial, or residential.

The growth of the global waste management market has been consistent because of the government’s active steps to abbreviate the illegal dumping of garbage. Another reason for the development of the waste management industry is the increasing implementation of Waste-to-Energy (WTE) incineration and recycling processes.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) enacted the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) to prevent the open dumping of wastes and management of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. In addition, the global growth in population and globalization has resulted in an increase in overall waste volume. Furthermore, the expanding industrialization in Asian countries like India, China, and Taiwan has boosted the evolution of chemical, oil and gas, automobile, and medical businesses. Thus, these factors can positively impact the growth of the global waste management market as all the industrial activities generate massive amounts of trash and pollute the environment.

Furthermore, spreading awareness about the hazardous effects of waste and the prevention of infection through renewable waste management systems can ultimately impact the growth of the market. The awareness and prevention factor can force the growth of the global waste management market during the analysis period.

However, the high cost of acquiring and operating waste management solutions is likely to restrain the market growth. Waste management services need high expenses because it involves extensive labor job throughout the process. Furthermore, trash transportation, storage, and additional transportation expenses can consume a significant portion of the amount in the process.

The rise in urban population is intimately tied to rising consumption and production patterns. Municipal solid trash generation is especially prominent in low- and middle-income countries. The pace of trash generation in these countries has accelerated in recent years and is predicted to continue during the analysis period. According to the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), around 50- 65 percent of municipal solid waste in low and middle-income countries is organic. The waste is beneficial if converted into high-quality compost used in agriculture, gardening, or landscaping practices.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 impact and the lockdown, waste production from industry and the commercial sector decreased dramatically, owing to the sudden shut down of factories. Apart from that, the decline in production operations resulted in a rapid drop in demand for recyclable materials like rubber and plastic. However, Municipal garbage rose in the neighborhoods.

The reopening of production facilities and the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines will lead to the full-scale restart of waste management firms and the trash recycling industry.

During the forecast period, government initiatives for awareness and solutions and the surging requirements to create energy solutions are likely to present attractive growth prospects for market players.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest waste management market share in 2020 and is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period. The growing population in the region, the high disposable income, and increasing demand for packaged food products are likely to contribute to the region’s dominance in the market. The region also witnesses the maximum marine plastic pollution, which can ultimately grow the need for a waste management system in the region.

Key Market Segments

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Automotive

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Education

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transport & Tourism

IT & Telecom

Others

By platform type

Mobile

Desktop & Laptop

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

