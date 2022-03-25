Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Grow with a High CAGR- Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecasts

The global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) market accounted for a market value of USD 1,795.8 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 3,815.1 Million by the year 2026. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.4% during the projected period. The amount of UHMWPE sold in 2020 was 134.13 kilo tons.

Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene is also known as high-modulus polyethylene and is a subset of the thermoplastic polyethylene. The increasing geriatric population coupled with increased demand for orthopaedic implants is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, high range of applications of UHMWPE and rising demand for electric vehicles is also anticipated to drive the market growth.

However, the presence of substitutes such as polyoxymethylene, urethane, fluorpolymers, and polycarbonate is likely to negatively hamper the market growth. Moreover, the volatile prices of raw material coupled with low melting point and unsuitability for high load applications are also expected to hinder the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing geriatric population coupled with increased demand for orthopaedic implants

The usage of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene in the medical industry for manufacturing of orthopaedic implants is increasing, as the material is wear-resistant, highly biocompatible, and ductile. Therefore, growing demand for orthopaedic implants owing to high prevalence of orthopaedic disorders and rising geriatric population is boosting the demand for UHMWPE, hence fueling the market growth during the forecast period.

Segments Overview:

The global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene market is segmented based on the form, application, and end-user industry.

By Form,

Sheets

Rods & Tubes

Fibers

Films

Tapes

Others

The sheets segment is expected to hold the largest market share of about 33% owing to increasing usage of UHMWPE sheets in the mechanical equipment industry. Furthermore, the rods and tubes segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 13.4% owing to its high demand in the medical device, water filtration, and food & beverages industry, among others. The tapes segment is anticipated to account for a market volume of about 10.71 kilo tons in 2025.

By Application,

Medical grade & prosthetics

Food processing machinery parts

Water treatment

Wear strips and guide rails

Packaging machinery parts

Bumpers, pile guards, and dock fenders

High speed conveyors

Star wheels and idler sprockets

Chute, hopper, and truck bed liners

Batteries

Others

The medical grade and prosthetics segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of about 26% owing to increasing adoption of UHMWPE to manufacture more durable medical implants. The water treatment segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 13.1%. The high speed conveyors segment is anticipated to hit a market volume of around 20.4 kilo tons by 2026.

By End-User Industry,

Healthcare & Medical

Aerospace, Defense & Shipping

Oil and Gas

Automotive and Transportation

Electronics

Fibers and Textiles

Sports & Leisure

Industrial and Heavy Equipment

Recreation and Consumer

Pipe and Mining

Material Handling

Water Filtration

Food & Beverages

Chemical

Others

The industrial and heavy equipment segment held the largest market share of about 15% owing to increasing demand of UHMWPE in this industry. The oil and gas segment is estimated to hit a market size of around USD 203 million in 2024. Furthermore, the water filtration segment is anticipated to account for 4.47 kilo tons of UHMWPE consumed in 2023.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene market is classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North America segment is expected to account for a market share of around 33% owing to rising defense and military budget for manufacturing lightweight helmets and bulletproof vests. Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to the rapidly developing medical devices and automotives industry in the region. Europe is anticipated to surpass a market volume of around 53 kilo tons by 2024 owing to the focus of many major players on the European countries.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene market include Celanese Corporation, The Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Group of Companies, LyondellBasell Industries B.V., Dow, Inc., Braskem S.A., Mitsui Chemicals, Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, Crown Plastics Co. Inc., Global Polymers, Garland Manufacturing, Dotmar EPP Pty. Ltd, Redwood Plastics & Rubber, A&C Plastics, and Roechling Engineering Plastics Pte Ltd, among others.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in June 2021, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials launched a new group of thermoplastic polymers, the VMX portfolio, which are metal, visually, and X-Ray detectable. The products include Ketron VMX PEEK, Acetron VMX POM-C, TIVAR VMX UHMW-PE, and Nylatron VMX PA6. All these products were available for sale in North America from 1st August 2021 and in Europe from 14th June 2021.

The global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market?

