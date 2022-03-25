Immune Health Products Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030

The global immune health products market held a market value of USD 15,607.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 28,996.3 million by the year 2027. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Immune health products boost the immunity of an individual by providing the necessary vitamins, mineral, and micronutrients to the body. The immune health products market is significantly increasing owing to the increasing acceptance of immune boosters, rising efforts by the prominent players in developing nutrient-rich immunity products, and the increasing research activities by public and private agencies.

The rising prevalence and incidence rates of chronic illnesses across the world, coupled with the rise in ecommerce sales and acceptance is driving the growth of the immune health products at a substantial rate.

In contrast to that, the immune health products market is likely to get curbed due to an increase in the number of counterfeit drugs sold in the industry. Also, the increasing gray market for medicines and supplements is hindering the market growth. For instance, the international trade in counterfeit and pirated products accounted to around USD 464 billion in 2019, with e-commerce proliferating the sale of fake goods in the digital age to a high rate.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic illness

The rise in chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis, chronic pain, sciatica, and other nervous disorders push the demand for immune health supplements. For instance, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, and the Public Health Foundation of India in 2019, 72 million Indians suffer from Type-2 diabetes, and this statistic is projected to nearly double to 134 million by 2025, provided the current unhealthy dietary trends continue. In addition to that, the International Diabetes Federation states that the number of diabetic populations worldwide was 463 million in 2019. Thus, such high statistics aid in the market growth of the immune health products.

Rise in number of online shopping, internet penetration has led to growth in demand for immune products

A number of stakeholders, such as distributors, associations, end users, are gearing up to create strategic alliances and product launches to increase their sustainability in the market. Such prominent players are keen on incorporating innovative and trending methods to reach their target audience. One of the ways is the incorporation of ecommerce in their businesses. The tech-savvy population is fixated at means such as online shopping owing to the internet age. In light of this, companies are building ecommerce websites, as well as utilizing third party sources to commercialize and increase demand for their immune health products.

Segments Overview:

The global immune health products market is segmented into source, processed state, type, form, function, and distribution channel.

By Source,

Plant based

o Fruits

o Vegetables

o Herbs

o Grains and seeds

o Roots & Tubers

o Ginger

o Turmeric

o Beetroot

o Garlic

Animal based

o White meat

o Red meat

o Fish & Crustaceans

o Others

Microorganism based

o Kefir

o Yogurt

o Fermented Vegetables

o Sauerkraut

o Tempeh

o Kombucha Tea

o Kimchi

o Miso

The plant based segment held the largest share in 2020 of around 60% owing to the increasing product launches and the rising inclination towards vegan lifestyle. On the basis of animal based, the fish & crustaceans sub-segment market value is anticipated to cross USD 3000 million by 2026. Moreover, based on microorganism, the miso sub-segment is expected to grow at the rate of 11.4% with its market value surpassing the yogurt segment in 2021.

By Processed State,

Raw

Semi-processed

Processed/Packaged

Frozen

The semi-processed segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 10.2%, whereas the processed or packaged segment held the largest share owing to the increasing preference of packaged products by professionals.

By Type,

Tablets

Powder

Liquid

Others

The tablets segment is anticipated to grow at the largest share of about 60% owing to the increasing manufacturing of tablet form by the prominent players. Moreover, the liquid segment is projected to grow at a rate of 9.9% over the forecast period.

By Form,

Vitamins

Minerals

Probiotics

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Phytonutrients

Amino Acids

Others

The vitamins segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the high demand for vitamin supplements as vitamin deficiencies in teens and young population increase all over the world. The omega-3 fatty acids segment value is expected to cross USD 2000 million by 2024.

By Function,

Fitness

Anti-Inflammatory

Digestion

Metabolism

Disease Prevention

Personal Protection

Others

The fitness segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the high use of immunity building supplements in the daily fitness regimes of people in many countries. On the other hand, the disease prevention segment is growing faster in comparison to the fitness segment.

By Distribution Channel,

Medical Stores

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

The online stores segment held the largest share in 2020 and is projected to be the fastest growing segment owing to the increasing penetration of ecommerce and the rising acceptance of online shopping.

Regional Overview

By region, the global immune health products market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North American region is expected to hold the largest market share of more than 35% owing to increasing acceptance and adoption of immune health products among end users. The Asia Pacific market for immune health products is projected to be the fastest growing with a rate of more than 10% owing to the rising number of players investing and commercializing innovative immune health products.

The European region is anticipated to grow at a steady rate owing to the increasing awareness. The Middle Eastern and African market for immune health products is also growing at a substantial rate due to the increasing strategic alliances.

Competitive Landscape

The chief companies operating in the global immune health products market include Amway Corp, Ad Veda, Banyan Botanicals, Bayer AG, Food ARC, Glanbia, Plc, GNC Holdings, Herbalife Nutrition, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Natural Immunogenics, Nature’s Way Products, NOW Foods, Nutramarks Inc, NutriGold Inc, Source Naturals, the Himalayan Drug Company, among others.

The top 11 players in the market hold approximately 61% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to sustain in the market. For instance, in November 2020, Nature’s Way, an industry-leading dietary supplement provider, introduced a new line of Nature’s Way Sambucus products, which includes Sleep + Immune Gummies, a unique nighttime supplement for adults.

The global immune health products market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Immune health products market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of immune health products

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in immune health products, cost analysis of immune health products

The global immune health products market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global immune health products market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global immune health products market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global immune health products market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global immune health products market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global immune health products market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the global immune health products market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global immune health products market?

