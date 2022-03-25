Global Specialty Gas Mixtures Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth

Global Specialty Gas Mixtures Market is valued approximately at USD YZ million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than YZ% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Specialty gases are noble or ultra-high purity gases that comprise all small gases found in earth’s atmosphere. Various forms of specialty gases, such as high-purity gases, noble gases, mercury gases, halogen gases, and other specialty gases, have specific properties and therefore support multiple industries, including software, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, petrochemicals, etc., thereby helping to minimize costs, increase yields and maximize efficiency.

The specialty gas sector is witnessing strong consumer development; much of this development is attributed to high demand in applications industries such as manufacturing (lighting, laser, chemicals, etc.), electronics (semiconductor products, flat panel displays, etc.), healthcare, academics (analytical and testing tools) and even the automotive industry.

Moreover, growing competition in the healthcare industry and increasing competition for ultra-high-purity gases in industrial applications are projected to fuel market development. Some of the specialized gases are deemed to be liable for causing global warming, as a consequence of which their usage is increasingly restricted by voluntary prohibitions or regulations. Significant focus is placed on the reduction of emissions as well as restrictions in applications where environment friendly alternatives exist that are economically and technically feasible. Moreover, government assistance to strengthen the manufacturing and electronics industry, such as providing subsidies, promoting trade, supporting policies and increasing foreign investment, is expected to increase demand for products over the forecast period. In the coming years, the Belt and Road Initiative in China and the Make in India initiative in India are expected to generate massive opportunities and create a supportive environment for manufacturing industries. Various manufacturers are focusing on merger and acquisition to gain competitive edge over other players operating in the market. For instance, in August 2019, Air Products has entered into an agreement to acquire General Electric Company’s (“GE”) gasification business from GE Power. The acquisition was aimed to strengthen company’s gasification business.

The regional analysis of global Specialty Gas Mixtures market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the largest regional market due to the presence of a number of end-use industries such as healthcare, electronics, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals in the region. Massive investments in the development of custom blending techniques and the adoption of new technology for production processes, equipment and packaging are expected to boost regional growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Linde AG

Air Liquide S.A

Praxair, Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals, INC.

Iwatani Corporation

Colflax Corporation

Itron, Inc.

Matheson Tri-gas Inc.

Messer Group GmbH

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

UHP

Special Application Gas Mixtures

High End Gas Mixtures

EPA Protocol

Others

By Application:

Industrial Use

Science and Research

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Specialty Gas Mixtures Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

