Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Growth Analysis, Outlook by – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market is valued approximately USD YZ billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than YZ % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a natural botanical concentrate with high amounts of CBD compound,. CBD is the second most common compound after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant.

Growth of the market is primarily driven by surging use of cannabidiol in numerous industries including food & Beverage, and pharmaceutical etc. Additionally, growth in number of distribution channels is another major factor propelling the growth of the market. According to company research, the sale of cannabidiol through all distribution channel is anticipated to grow by 45% by year 2024. The CBD offers a wide range of medical applications.

These applications fall extensively into three provinces of treatment which include pain management, treatment of complex motor disorders, and mental health care.. However, there is important support in the therapy of certain types of epilepsy for the efficacy of CBD oil. In fact, in June 2018 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Epidiolex, a drug designed through CBD for the treatment of seizures associated with two rare and severe forms of epilepsy in patients 2 years of age and older. Moreover, surging use of cannabidiol in pharmaceutical sector due to its benefits is further propelling the growth of the market. CBD is frequently used to treat anxiety, and for patients dealing with insomnia, studies suggest that CBD may help with both falling asleep and staying asleep. However, several side effects associated with the consumption of cannabidiol such as nausea, fatigue and irritability are expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Cannabidiol (CBD) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of manufacturers and growing application in pharmaceutical. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and rising investment for the pharmaceutical development would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cannabidiol (CBD) market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kazmira LLC

CW Botanicals

Freedom Leaf

Green Road

Medical Marijuana Inc.

Folium Biosciences

HempLife Today LLC

Cannavest

Pharmahemp

Endoca

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hemp-derived

Marijuana-derived

By Product:

Water

Sugar

Suppositories

Gummies

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Food & Beverage

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

