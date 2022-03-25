Paprika Oleoresin Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period During 2021-2030

Global Paprika Oleoresin Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Paprika oleoresin is attained from the dried and ground sweet pepper pods in form of oil soluble extract, the source of these oil extracts are also referred to as fruits of Capsicum annum Linn or Capsicum frutescent.

Capsicum annum Linn is commonly consumed as vegetable across the globe and is native to North America and northern South America. The key function of these extracts is in food coloring and flavoring industry. For example the foods colored using paprika oleoresin include sauces, cheese, spice mixtures, sweets, orange juice and emulsified processed meats

The market growth is chiefly driven by swelling demand in the Pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry and food industry. For Instance: Indian Spice Oleoresins which are majorly used for natural flavors and colors in the food products accounted for the Exports for USD 303 million during the first half of the 2020. However, decrease in cultivable land is expected to hamper the market growth. over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, growing demand for natural colours among the consumers presents a lucrative opportunity during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Paprika Oleoresin market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the widespread cultivation of the fruit in the region. Whereas, Latin America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and swelling cultivation would create lucrative growth prospects for the Paprika Oleoresin market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

DDW

Universal Oleoresins

Ungerer & Company

Plant Lipids

Akay

Synthite Industries Private Ltd.

AVT Natural Products Ltd

Indo World

Paprika Oleo’s

Paras Perfumers

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Spices

Flavors

Oleoresins

By Application:

Food seasonings

Food coatings

Poultry feed

Color additive

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Paprika Oleoresin Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

