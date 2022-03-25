Zeolite Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast

Global Zeolite Market is valued approximately USD 31.77 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.35 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. Zeolites are 3D crystalline solid aluminum silicates which are porous in nature, occur naturally but can be synthetically produced too for various purposes. They are widely used for water treatment in heavy metal industries, animal feed purification and detergents making process. The growing awareness for more ecological substitutes for phosphate and demand from petroleum and detergent industry as a catalyst in several processes has increased the disruptive impact that this chemical compound has for various industrial and commercial purposes.
According to BCC research in 2017, the global market for wastewater recycling touched approximately $12.2 Billion in 2016 and is expected to be $22.3 billion by 2021. Also, it is projected that present wastewater treatment capacity is 70% of the wastewater generated in high-income nations but only 8% in low-income nations of Africa and Asia. Although the manufacturing costs associated with some specialist Zeolites may hamper the growth of the market over the next few years, the growing need of wastewater treatment due to water scarcity across the globe provides a perfect opportunity for zeolite to grow in the next decade.
Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analysed to provide a holistic picture of Zeolite Market. Due to increase in population and need for more potable water along with increased industrial activities make the Asia-Pacific region the most important market in future. Since developed nations are actively trying to reduce their carbon footprint due to deteriorating global climatic conditions, North America is also expected to exhibit high growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Tosoh Corporation
Arkema Group
BASF SE
Interra Global Corporation
UOP LLC
Zeochem AG
Grace Catalysts Technologies
Chemiewerk Bad Kstritz GmbH (CWK)
Tricat Group
KNT Group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Natural Zeolite
Synthetic Zeolite
By Application:
Catalysts
Absorbents
Detergent Builder
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2018, 2019
Base year 2020
Forecast period 2021 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Zeolite Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
