Zeolite Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast

Global Zeolite Market is valued approximately USD 31.77 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.35 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. Zeolites are 3D crystalline solid aluminum silicates which are porous in nature, occur naturally but can be synthetically produced too for various purposes. They are widely used for water treatment in heavy metal industries, animal feed purification and detergents making process. The growing awareness for more ecological substitutes for phosphate and demand from petroleum and detergent industry as a catalyst in several processes has increased the disruptive impact that this chemical compound has for various industrial and commercial purposes.

According to BCC research in 2017, the global market for wastewater recycling touched approximately $12.2 Billion in 2016 and is expected to be $22.3 billion by 2021. Also, it is projected that present wastewater treatment capacity is 70% of the wastewater generated in high-income nations but only 8% in low-income nations of Africa and Asia. Although the manufacturing costs associated with some specialist Zeolites may hamper the growth of the market over the next few years, the growing need of wastewater treatment due to water scarcity across the globe provides a perfect opportunity for zeolite to grow in the next decade.

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analysed to provide a holistic picture of Zeolite Market. Due to increase in population and need for more potable water along with increased industrial activities make the Asia-Pacific region the most important market in future. Since developed nations are actively trying to reduce their carbon footprint due to deteriorating global climatic conditions, North America is also expected to exhibit high growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tosoh Corporation

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Interra Global Corporation

UOP LLC

Zeochem AG

Grace Catalysts Technologies

Chemiewerk Bad Kstritz GmbH (CWK)

Tricat Group

KNT Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Natural Zeolite

Synthetic Zeolite

By Application:

Catalysts

Absorbents

Detergent Builder

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2018, 2019

Base year 2020

Forecast period 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Zeolite Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

