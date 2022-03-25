3D Printing Ceramics Market Assessment & Opportunity Forecast

Global 3D Printing Ceramics Market is valued approximately USD 27.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34% over the forecast period 2020-2027. 3D printing ceramics is an additive manufacturing process that creates a real or physical object from a digital design using ceramics. It uses computer-added design (CAD) to create three-dimensional objects through a layering method.

With the help of 3D printer anything can be created such as statue, building, aerospace equipments etc. The increasing use in healthcare industry, with the development of bio ceramics the healthcare industry is more willing to use 3D printing for the manufacturing of custom bones implants. Similarly it is widely used for the vocal implants as it gives similar look to the original teeth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/3d-printing-ceramics-market/QI037

Additionally, the increasing demand from aerospace & defence for the manufacturing of aircraft and other military equipments. For instance, as per the Statista in 2020, 40% of the respondents said that they were using ceramics in their 3D printing which was the second highest figure among the most common 3D printing material used. However, high manufacturing costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing demand for 3D printing ceramics for consumer goods such as tableware and kitchen utensils is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Global 3D Printing Ceramics market regional analysis is based on the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing production of commercial and military aircrafts due to the presence of several small and medium sized manufacturers for military components. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing investment in healthcare industry and increasing population would create lucrative growth prospects for the 3D Printing Ceramics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/3d-printing-ceramics-market/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

3DCeram

ExOne

3Dresyns

Admatec Europe

Tethon 3D

Steinbach AG

3D Systems

Johnson Matthey

Aon Inni

CeramTec

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Oxide Based

Non-Oxide Based

By End-use Industry:

Aerospace & defence

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Electronics

Construction

By Form:

Filament

Powder

Liquid/Slurry

By Application

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/3d-printing-ceramics-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global 3D Printing Ceramics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request Full Report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/3d-printing-ceramics-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/