Oleochemicals Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast

Global Oleochemicals Market is valued approximately USD 22 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Oleochemicals are based on plant sources or animal fat and derived from natural raw materials.

They exhibit very low toxicity, thus, considered to be sustainable. These products are considered as natural, green, organic, safe, renewable, and biodegradable by the scientists and consumers. Rising consumption of environment-friendly, and bio-based chemicals that can be used in various industries such as personal care & cosmetics, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other industries has driven the market positively.

Oleochemicals is consumed in various forms such as fatty acids, used for the production of soaps and detergents, surfactants, lubricants, varnishes, and pharmaceuticals. For instance. oleochemicals are combined with caustic soda, sodium, fragrances and preservatives to manufacture organic soaps. Further, high costs of petrochemical products, shifting preference for eco-friendly products and favorable regulations has led the adoption of oleochemicals across the forecast period. For instance, human health & safety regulatory bodies such as the United States Department of Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration have approved the utilization of organic products in several personal care products. For instance: according to the counter.org, by eating organic foods, cancer risk can be reduced by 25%. However, increase in volatility in feedstock prices makes it difficult for companies in a range of sectors from chemicals, metals and manufacturing, to aviation, oil and gas, etc. may impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the easy availability of raw materials, and rising awareness about green chemicals, the adoption & demand for oleochemicals is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Oleochemicals market is dominated by the Asia-Pacific among the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the geriatric population, increased demand for sustainable products in various end-user industries, and rise in demand for fatty acids and other bio-based polymers. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as presence of large established industries like pharmaceuticals and personal care & cosmetics, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Oleochemicals market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Emery Oleochemicals

Wilmar International

Oleon NV

KLK Oleo

Musim Mas Group

Croda International

IOI Group

Procter & Gamble Co.

Twin Rivers Technologies

Chemical Associates Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fatty Acid

Fatty Alcohol

Methyl Ester

Others

By Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Oleochemicals Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

