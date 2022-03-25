Metal Fiber Market Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period 2021-2030

Global Metal Fiber Market is valued approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Metal Fiber is a fiber that is produced using metal. It is a fiber having either a metal, core covered by a metal, plastic coated metal, or a metal coated plastic. Metals such as stainless steel and aluminum are used as metallic fibers in applications such as textile decoration.

Metal fibres are used in homes consisting of desirable warmth resistance, electrical conductivity, and excessive electricity and filtration applications. Moreover, metal fiber-based filters are reusable without a decrease in efficiency. This recyclability permits steel fibers to assist the round economic system.

The use of metallic fibers in textiles for antistatic fibers and digital industries for weaving, circuit forums utilized in mobiles and computer systems, and others trigger the marketgrowth. Characteristics supplied via metallic fibers inclusive of chemical resistance, corrosion resistance, and excessive tensile electricity are boosting the call for metal fibers and that is anticipated to retain in numerous end-use industries over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Steel Association, in 2020, steel demand will contract by 6.4%, dropping to 1,654 Mt due to the COVID-19 crisis. In 2021 steel demand is expected to recover to 1,717 Mt, an increase of 3.8 % over 2020. Total crude steel output across 64 major producer countries was 150.2 million tons in February 2021, down by 8% month on month but up by 4% from February 2020. Global crude steel output increased by 4.8% year on year to 162.9 million tons in January 2021, the World Steel Association (Worldsteel) said, marking the third monthly consecutive increase. However, high manufacturing and maintenance costs, lack of flexibility, and availability of substitutes, such as carbon fibers impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, development of metal fibers due to stringent government regulations for increasing the fuel efficiency of the vehicles by reducing the overall weight of the vehicle, is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast duration.

The regional analysis of global Metal Fiber market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to significant demand from China, India, and other countries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as huge consumer base and presence of key players in the metal fiber market and the major multinational companies extend their offerings and manufacturing facilities in the developing countries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Metal Fiber market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ArcelorMittal

Addas Group

NV Bekaert SA

Kosteel. CO., Ltd.

Yutian Zhitai Steel Fiber Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Nippon Seisen Co., Ltd.

Fibrezone India

Stanford Advanced Materials

Sarda Industrial Enterprises

Green Steel Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Steel

Copper

Nickel

Aluminum

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Textile

Aerospace

Construction

Power and Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Metal Fiber Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

