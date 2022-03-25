Plastics Market 2021 In-depth Assessment, Key Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Roadmap by 2027

Global Plastics Market is valued approximately at USD 560.64 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Plastics have witnessed an increasing product application scope in various industries like automotive, industrial packaging, construction, electrical & electronics and others, due to its unique qualities, such as durability, chemical & water resistance. Further, increasing investment in industrialization, rising urbanization and easy availability of plastic along with the customization has led the adoption of Plastics across the forecast period.

For Instance: In Feb 2020, DSM expanded the capacity of its high-performance materials compounding plant in Evansville, IN., to meet increased regional demand for materials such as Akulon polyamide (PA) 6 and 66, Arnite PET/PBT, Arnitel thermoplastic copolyester (TPC), EcoPaXX PA 410, ForTii PA 4T/PPA and Stanyl PA 46. As per the World Bank data of 2019, China is the largest exporter of plastics, due to abundant availability of raw materials and the low cost of production in China,thus increasing the market globally. However, environmental degradation due to non-biodegradable plactics impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, the advent of bio-based plastic drives the market growth, for instance Kolon Industries, partnered with SK Global Chemical to produce an eco-friendly biodegradable plastic product called PBAT for the production of recycled products using waste plastic as raw materials. With the favorable government initiatives for the recyclability of conventional materials, the adoption & demand for Plastics is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Plastics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the easy availability, export of products around the world, developed automotive and well-established manufacturing base. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, urbanization and due to low cost of raw materials & labor many companies setting up their manufacturing base in Asia would create lucrative growth prospects for the Plastics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

SABIC

Dow Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Evonik Industries

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Arkema

Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PU)

Others

By Application:

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Roto Molding

Others

By End-Use:

Packaging

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Plastics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

