Wrapping Machine Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Global Wrapping Machine Market is valued approximately USD 2.85 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Wrapping machine is a type of machine used to roll up or wrap a group of products or a cylindrical product in a series of folding gluing operation or heat sealing for the formation of roll shaped pack. The growing food and beverages in consideration to factors like increasing population, increasing household income, and increasing spending capacity are the major factors driving the growth of the market.
According to Statistia, in 2019, in US, the production capacity of wrapping through wrapping machine was 52.5 million metric tons, which is the largest production capacity all over the world which is followed by japan of 13.5 million metric tons. However, increasing attention of differentiating various products over the marketplace through packaging and the growing consumer awareness towards eating fresh food may impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, rapid industrialization, increasing infrastructural development and increasing investments in food and beverages industry are some factors that are likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.
Global Wrapping Machine market regional analysis includes key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the expansion of food and beverage and pharmaceuticals industry in the region. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as technological advancements, favorable government regulations and policies as well as infrastructure development would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wrapping Machine market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Duravant LLC
Robert Bosch GmbH
Maillis Group
BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
ProMach Inc.
Atlantic Corporation
Tetra Laval International S.A.
Lantech
Robert Reiser & Co., Inc.
Aetnagroup S.p.A.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Machine Type:
Stretch
Shrink
Others
By Mode of Operation:
Automatic
Semi-Automatic
By Application:
Beverages
Food
Chemicals
Personal care
Pharmaceuticals
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Wrapping Machine Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
