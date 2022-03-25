Wrapping Machine Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Global Wrapping Machine Market is valued approximately USD 2.85 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Wrapping machine is a type of machine used to roll up or wrap a group of products or a cylindrical product in a series of folding gluing operation or heat sealing for the formation of roll shaped pack. The growing food and beverages in consideration to factors like increasing population, increasing household income, and increasing spending capacity are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

According to Statistia, in 2019, in US, the production capacity of wrapping through wrapping machine was 52.5 million metric tons, which is the largest production capacity all over the world which is followed by japan of 13.5 million metric tons. However, increasing attention of differentiating various products over the marketplace through packaging and the growing consumer awareness towards eating fresh food may impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, rapid industrialization, increasing infrastructural development and increasing investments in food and beverages industry are some factors that are likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Wrapping Machine market regional analysis includes key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the expansion of food and beverage and pharmaceuticals industry in the region. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as technological advancements, favorable government regulations and policies as well as infrastructure development would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wrapping Machine market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Duravant LLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Maillis Group

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

ProMach Inc.

Atlantic Corporation

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Lantech

Robert Reiser & Co., Inc.

Aetnagroup S.p.A.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Machine Type:

Stretch

Shrink

Others

By Mode of Operation:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

By Application:

Beverages

Food

Chemicals

Personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Wrapping Machine Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

