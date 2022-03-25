Graphic Film Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period

Global Graphic Film Market is valued at approximately USD 23.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.24 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Growing marketing and promotional spending, increased penetration of graphic films in the automobile industry, increased demand for wrap ads, and advancements in printing technologies and graphic films are some of the major factors driving the market’s expansion. Graphic films are also used to shield the external parts of the car from reduced maintenance costs.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/graphic-film-market/QI037

Graphic films’ development in the automotive industry is expected to be aided by increasing demand for vehicle protection and ads in developed and growing economies. Most retail vendors, also across the supply chain, have been steadily targeting the automotive industry in the last 2-3 years. For example, in April 2020, Mactac, a company headquartered in the United States, unveiled a new adhesive vehicle wrap for vendors looking to market their goods and logos on cars, buses, vans, and other vehicles, with the company claiming that the new patented adhesive would improve the durability of the vehicles. Moreover, car wraps have been around for a long time, and the technology behind creating these graphics has advanced significantly in the last decade. In the world of large illustrations and complete coverage, vinyl wraps are almost ubiquitous. For instance, FDC Graphic Films Inc introduced Lumina 3710, a premium ultra-metallic cast vinyl film for general signage, RV and maritime uses, vehicle aftermarket graphics, and striping, in February 2020. Because of its big metal flakes, high surface shine, and excellent colour depth, the 3710 Series creates vibrant graphic accents. However, fluctuations in raw material prices, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Graphic Film Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due an increase in the usage of films in vehicle wrapping in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027 due to growing adoption of graphic films in the region.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/graphic-film-market/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

FDC Graphic Films Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Spandex AG

Graphic Image Films Ltd

Hexis S.A.

Drytac Corporation

ORAFOL Europe GMBH

Arlon Graphics LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Polymer:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Other Polymers

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/graphic-film-market/QI037

By end user:

Automotive

Promotional and Advertisement

Institutional

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Graphic Film Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request Full Report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/graphic-film-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/