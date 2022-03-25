Cooling Fabrics Market Insight & Future Assessment for the Period During 2021-2030

Global Cooling Fabrics Market is valued approximately at USD 1.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Real and synthetic materials may be used to create cooling fabrics.

Cooling fabric is a new kind of fabric that offers cooling, comfort, and a skin-like softness. Customers would appreciate the ease of cooling fabrics because they tend to evaporate moisture and keep the clothing from sticking to the body. The circulation of moisture and regulated evaporation are two important features of cooling fabrics. These fabrics are different from other thermoregulating textiles. Technical advances, along with growing customer awareness of cooling fabrics, are expected to drive demand growth in the coming years.

Over the forecast era, changing market habits and tastes, as well as increased research and development activities, are expected to drive cooling fabric demand. Several Market Players are taking strategic initiatives to expand their foot in the market. For instance, in March 2018, Coolcore LLC introduced Fibr-X, a single-strand thread with the same thermoregulation properties as the original fabrics. Fibr-X yarn could be woven with other natural and synthetic fibers to add to the finished product’s attributes. Similarly, in December 2020, Brrr launched the Brrr Pro,’ a revolutionary cooling fabric. These fabrics have micro-cooling minerals embedded in them, as well as efficiency drying and hyper wicking, to boost the triple chill effect’ for a refreshing atmosphere and superior comfort. However, high cost of raw material may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the Global Cooling Fabrics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to Increase in technological advancement, R&D investments, and the presence of a wide range of end-use application market in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to Rising sports and leisure activities in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ahlstrom-Munksj

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Burlington

Coolcore LLC

Formosa Taffeta Co.

Hexarmor

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Nilit corporation

Polartec

Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Synthetic

Natural

By Textile Type:

Microfiltration

Nonwoven

Knitted

Others

By Application:

Sports apparel

Lifestyle

Protective wearing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Cooling fabrics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

