Nitrocellulose Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights

Global Nitrocellulose Market is valued approximately at USD 0.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Nitrocellulose is also referred as guncotton when used as a low-command explosive or propellant. It is a type of highly flammable compound made from cellulose, nitric acid, or other heavy nitrate compounds; hence its usage and storage are governed by strict regulations. If cellulose is not completely nitrated, it can even be used as a plastic film, wooden coatings and in ink printing. It is used in production of fertilizers and other various industrial applications.

This substance with a 12.6% nitrogen content is used for explosive purpose for both military and civilian application. Physical properties of nitrocellulose, like better adhesion and non-reactivity to other paints are expected to drive the overall demand. Further, growing industrialization and the vast range of application of the product has led the adoption of Nitrocellulose across the forecast period. For instance: Poland government will USD 80-110 in restoring the country’s nitrocellulose production capacity. However, high raw material costs, government regulations regarding disposing of hazardous substance owing to adverse health effects and high flammability and environmental cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the proper government guidelines it can be used without harmful effects and international cooperation to safeguard public interest and prevent any misuse of the substance, the adoption & demand for Nitrocellulose is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Nitrocellulose market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increased automotive production, cosmetic industry and developed manufacturing infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and favorable government regulations would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nitrocellulose market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

EURENCO

GRN Cellulose Pvt. Ltd. Hagedorn NC

Hengshui Orient Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nitrex Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.

Nitrocellulose Group

Nitro Quimica

North Sichuan Nitrocellulose Corporation

Synthesia a.s.

TNC Industrial Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

M Grade cellulose

E Grade Cellulose

Others

By Application:

Printing inks

Automotive paints

Wood coatings

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Nitrocellulose Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

