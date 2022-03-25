Paints & Coatings Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented Till 2030

Global Paints & Coatings Market is valued approximately at USD 146.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Increasing investment by big market players in the form of mergers, research and development and acquisitions, rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging countries, high rate of growth in U.S. automotive industry, technological advancements and supportive measures and incentives like subsidies, tax breaks are given by various governments are expected to fuel the market growth.
For Instance: In November 2019, Akzo Nobel N.V. acquired Mapaero Coatings , a coating manufacturer in France, to strengthen the position in global aerospace coating market. Also, in 2021, Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co., Ltd. had launched FASTAR, a self- producing and selling antifouling coating that incorporates a hydrophilic and hydrophobic nanodomain structure using a unique nanotechnology. However, high raw material prices and unavailability of adequate substitutes for banned lead chromate impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the boost in construction sector due to growing number of manufacturing facilities is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Paints & Coatings market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand of products of paints and coatings due to expansion of construction sector in various countries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising demand from automotive sector in emerging countries like India, Japan and others and rise of construction sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Paints & Coatings market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
The Sherwin Williams Company
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Axalta Coating Systems, LLC
PPG Industries, Inc.
RPM International, Inc.
BASF SE
Henkel AG & Company, KGaA
Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
The Chemours Company
Sika AG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Waterborne coatings
Solvent-borne coatings
Powder coatings
High solids/radiation curing
Others (Specialty Coatings)
By Material:
Acrylic
Polyester
Alkyd
Polyurethane
Epoxy
Others
By Application:
Architectural & Decorative
Non-Architectural
Automotive & Transportation
Wood
General Industrial
Marine
Protective
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Paints & Coatings Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
