Flock Adhesives Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand Analysis

Global Flock Adhesives Market is valued approximately USD 1.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Flock Adhesives are binding materials which are used to bind different substrates like rubber, plastic, and metals. Adhesive flocking is facilitated by incorporating fiber particles electro-statically into adhesive layers. Then the layer is applied on surface of dense textile, which forms millions of flock fibers.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/flock-adhesives-market-1/QI037

Flock adhesives are used through various processes like spraying, brushing, or can be applied in shape of motif by screen or rotary printing, they are used in the textile sector, automotive, cosmetic, industrial, household and packaging. In addition, functional flock adhesives have different applications like glove boxes, coiled cables, furnishing articles, cases for glass, and carpets or mats. They have various advantages such as slip free force transmission, prevention of mechanical noise, reduced ambience sound, and enhanced heat insulation. Furthermore, other characteristics such as environment friendly, elasticity, softness, scratch resistance and stability drive the market significantly. In automotive industry, it is used for noise reduction between automotive components and for bonding applications, therefore reducing the weight of an automobile. Further, increasing investments to improve the quality of products and increasing demand for durable products has led the adoption of Flock Adhesives across the forecast period. However, restricted supply of raw materials and considerably less demand from end-use industries impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing research and development along with product innovations such as wash ability of effects and flame retardance, the adoption & demand for Flock Adhesives is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Flock Adhesives market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in number of automotive manufacturers and textiles coupled with the manufacturing infrastructure. For instance: According to the World Bank data 2018, China is the largest exporter of textile-related goods, thus driving the market growth of flock adhesives. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as manufacturer of flock adhesives and other industries through government initiatives foreign investments would create lucrative growth prospects for the Flock Adhesives market across Asia-Pacific region.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/flock-adhesives-market-1/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

CHT Germany GmbH

Kissel + Wolf

Lord Corporation

Sika Automotive

Swiss Flock

Stahl

Avient

Nyatex

Dow Chemical

H.B. Fuller Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Resin Type:

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Epoxy Resin

Others

By Application:

Automotive

Textiles

Paper & Packaging

Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/flock-adhesives-market-1/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Flock Adhesives Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request Full Report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/flock-adhesives-market-1/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/