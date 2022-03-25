Catalyst Fertilizer Market Insights By Growth, Research Methodology, Emerging Trends and Forecast

Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market is valued approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.36% over the forecast period 2018-2027. Catalyst Fertilizers are products which provides nutrients to the crop and plants so that they can grow at their optimum potential.

They are also used by growers who tries to solve issues like soil compaction, soil salinity and water management. Rise in demand of ammonia is pushing the growth of global catalyst fertilizer industry. Increasing population and decline in area of fertile land is increasing the demand, and also the demand for hydrogen gas and other chemicals are driving the growth of catalyst fertilizer industry.

For instance in September 2018, Haldor Topsoe (Denmark) entered into an agreement for an 11.7% stake in the Indian fertilizer plant in Ramagundam, Telangana. The Middle east and African market is expected to see positive growth due to growing production facilities and of ammonia and sulfuric acid and government subsidies for development of nitrogenous fertilizers. Fluctuation in raw material prices in the fertilizer industry, and stringent environmental regulations impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, growing global economy and increasing demand for food is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Catalyst Fertilizer market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. France and Russia are the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing production facilities and focus on innovation in catalyst fertilizer technology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising need to increase crop yield and growing production of fertilizers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Catalyst Fertilizer market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Clariant International

DowDuPont

Project & Development India Ltd.

Johnson Matthey

Haldor Topsoe

LKAB Minerals

N.E.Chemcat

QuantumSphere Inc.

Quality Magnetite

Oham Industries

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fertilizer Production Process:

Haber-Bosch process

Contact Process

Other processes

By Metal Group:

Base Metals

Precious Metals

By fertilizer Application:

Nitrogenous Fertilizer

Phosphatic Fertilizer

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

