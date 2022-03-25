Ferulic Acid Market Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities

Global Ferulic Acid Market is valued approximately USD 57.28 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.11 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Ferulic acid is an organic compound present in the cell walls of certain plants. Rich in antioxidants such as vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E, ferulic acid is most used in anti-aging skin creams that are known to neutralize free radicals that weaken and age cells.

The increase in demand for anti-aging cream is projected to fuel the development of the global market for ferulic acid. In some countries, the food industry also uses ferulic acid as a preservative. Naturally, the antioxidant effects are not restricted to avoiding wrinkles are not only used for reducing wrinkles but, they even combat disease, and they are helpful in preventing diabetes. According to the International Diabetic Federation, the rate of diabetic patients is rising at a considerable rate. According to the source, the number of diabetic patients in 2015 was stated to be about 425 million worldwide, while the number is expected to rise by around 578 million by 2030 and around 700 million by 2045, which will result in increased acceptance of ferulic acid over the forecast period. However, Side effects of Ferulic Acids impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, Increasing usage of ferulic acid in the processing of functional foods & dietary supplements presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Ferulic Acid market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of large number of chemical manufacturers in the region coupled with rising growth in the personal care industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising industrialization and surging E-commerce would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ferulic Acid market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Delekang

Top Pharm

Healthful International

Ankang

Huacheng

Hubei Yuancheng

App Chem-bio

Merck KGaA

Aston Chemicals Ltd

Oryza

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Synthesis

Natural

By Application:

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Ferulic Acid Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

