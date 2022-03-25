Expanded Polystyrene Market | Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions and Top Key Players Analysis

Global Expanded Polystyrene Market is valued approximately USD 9.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) is manufactured by using polystyrene beads.
It is a thermoplastic product, composed of number of styrene monomers which are connected to form polystyrene via a polymerization process. Expandable polystyrene has durable, lightweight, moisture resistance, versatile and easy use properties. Expanded Polystyrene are widely used in various applications such as automotive, packaging, construction & buildings, and others.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/expanded-polystyrene-market/QI037
Thus, growing automotive industry as well as rising construction sector across the world are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: According to Statista, around 8.76 million motor vehicles were produced in North America in 2009 and has risen to 16.8 million of motor vehicle production in 2019. Similarly, the retail sale of light vehicle in United States was 10,402.3 thousand in 2009 and has risen to 16,952.9 thousand sale of light vehicle in 2019. Also, as per Statista, the worldwide production of automobile was 62 million vehicles in 2009 and has risen to 92 million motor vehicles were produced in 2019. However, strict governmental regulations and decreasing demand from packaging industry is the major factor restraining the growth of the global Expanded Polystyrene market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Expanded Polystyrene market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the fast adoption of new technology, ascending demand for the product from key applications, including automotive, packaging, and construction, in emerging economies such as China and India. Moreover, growing construction and packaging industries in developing countries boos the growth of the market.
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/expanded-polystyrene-market/QI037
Major market player included in this report are:
Atlas Roofing Corporation
Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.
BASF SE
Kaneka Corporation
PJSC Sibur Holding
BEWiSynbra Group
Sunpor
Synthos
Total
Flint Hills Resources
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
White
Grey
By Application:
Construction
Packaging
Automotive
Others
Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/expanded-polystyrene-market/QI037
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Expanded Polystyrene Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Request Full Report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/expanded-polystyrene-market/QI037
About Quadintel:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Quadintel:
Email: sales@quadintel.com
Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.quadintel.com/