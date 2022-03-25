Alexa
Polyethylene Furanoate Market Key Major Challenges, Drivers, Growth Opportunities Analysis

By Report Ocean
2022/03/25 11:33

Global Polyethylene Furanoate Market is valued approximately USD 27.1 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Polyethylene furanoate is a recyclable bio-based polymer which is extracted from plants.

Polyethylene furanoate is the alternative of widely used polymer, namely Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), which is an economic material derived from conventional resources. Polyethylene furanoate has better moisture barrier and mechanical properties than Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET). Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) is widely used in packaging industry for fruit juices, alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, milk, water, etc.

Thus, growing demand for drinking beverages like alcohol, water and others as well as growing demand for sustainable products among consumers are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: According to Statista, alcohol consumption in India was 5.4 billion liters in 2016 and is estimated to reach about 6.5 billion liters by 2020. Similarly, as per Statista, the Brazil food & beverage industry generated USD 61.48 billion in 2010 and has risen to USD 130.15 billion in 2019. However, the presence of substitutes and unfavorable conditions arising due to COVID-19 outbreak are the major factor restraining the growth of the global Polyethylene Furanoate market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Polyethylene Furanoate market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the roduction landscape of biodegradable plastics toward emerging economies, particularly China and India, is expected to positively influence market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, End-use industries including medical and food and beverages are driving the demand for PEF in the region on account of the rising demand for packed and processed food, coupled with the growing trend of e-commerce shopping.

Major market player included in this report are:
Avantium Technologies B.V.
Danone S.A.
Toyobo Co., Ltd.
Alpla
The Coca-Cola Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:
Bottles
Fibers
Films

By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE

Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Polyethylene Furanoate Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors

