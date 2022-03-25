Blow Molded Market Size & Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth During 2021-2030

Global Blow Molded Plastics Market is valued approximately USD 77.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Blow Molding plastics are made by molding process, heating a thermoplastic resin and solidifying the molded plastic by cooling.

Blowing Molded Plastics have a wide range of applications in the manufacturing of toys, bottles, air ducts in automobile, chemical & gasoline tanks, household goods and others. Moreover, it is high in demand in food and packaging industries. Thus, rising food & beverage industry coupled with packaging sector are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/blow-molded-plastics-market/QI037

For instance: as per Statista, the Brazil food & beverage industry generated USD 61.48 billion in 2010 and has risen to USD 130.15 billion in 2019. According to the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, in India, the processed food market was about USD 322 billion in 2016 and is likely to grow to almost USD 543 billion by the year 2020 at a CAGR of 14.6%. Similarly, as per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Canadian food and beverage processing sector is reached almost USD 87 billion in 2018, and the government of Canada aims to increase agri-food exports by 26% (up to USD 65 billion) by 2025. Whereas, concerns over the plastic waste and recycling is the major factor restraining the growth of the global Blow Molded Plastics market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Blow Molded Plastics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the favorable economic situation and the emergence of several domestic manufacturers with sound technological capabilities at lower costs as compared to the mature economies in Europe and North America have assisted in the development of the region over the past few years.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/blow-molded-plastics-market/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

Magna International, Inc.

International Automotive Components (IAC) Group

Inpress Plastics Ltd.

Comar, LLC

Rutland Plastics Ltd

Gemini Group, Inc.

The Plastic Forming Company, Inc.

Agri-Industrial Plastics

Garrtech, Inc.

Creative Blow Mold Tooling

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Technology:

Injection Blow Molding

Extrusion Blow Molding

Stretch Blow Molding

Compound Blow Molding

by Product:

Polypropylene (PP)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/blow-molded-plastics-market/QI037

By Application:

Packaging

Consumables & Electronics

Automotive & Transport

Building & Construction

Medical

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Blow Molded Plastics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request Full Report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/blow-molded-plastics-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/