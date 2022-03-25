Blow Molded Market Size & Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth During 2021-2030

Global Blow Molded Plastics Market is valued approximately USD 77.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Blow Molding plastics are made by molding process, heating a thermoplastic resin and solidifying the molded plastic by cooling.
Blowing Molded Plastics have a wide range of applications in the manufacturing of toys, bottles, air ducts in automobile, chemical & gasoline tanks, household goods and others. Moreover, it is high in demand in food and packaging industries. Thus, rising food & beverage industry coupled with packaging sector are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.
For instance: as per Statista, the Brazil food & beverage industry generated USD 61.48 billion in 2010 and has risen to USD 130.15 billion in 2019. According to the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, in India, the processed food market was about USD 322 billion in 2016 and is likely to grow to almost USD 543 billion by the year 2020 at a CAGR of 14.6%. Similarly, as per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Canadian food and beverage processing sector is reached almost USD 87 billion in 2018, and the government of Canada aims to increase agri-food exports by 26% (up to USD 65 billion) by 2025. Whereas, concerns over the plastic waste and recycling is the major factor restraining the growth of the global Blow Molded Plastics market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Blow Molded Plastics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the favorable economic situation and the emergence of several domestic manufacturers with sound technological capabilities at lower costs as compared to the mature economies in Europe and North America have assisted in the development of the region over the past few years.
Major market player included in this report are:
Magna International, Inc.
International Automotive Components (IAC) Group
Inpress Plastics Ltd.
Comar, LLC
Rutland Plastics Ltd
Gemini Group, Inc.
The Plastic Forming Company, Inc.
Agri-Industrial Plastics
Garrtech, Inc.
Creative Blow Mold Tooling
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
by Technology:
Injection Blow Molding
Extrusion Blow Molding
Stretch Blow Molding
Compound Blow Molding
by Product:
Polypropylene (PP)
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Polyethylene (PE)
Polystyrene (PS)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Others
By Application:
Packaging
Consumables & Electronics
Automotive & Transport
Building & Construction
Medical
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Blow Molded Plastics Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
