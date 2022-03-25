Waterproofing Membranes Market 2021 Research with COVID-19 Impact Analysis – Segmentation, Regional Outlook and Competition Analysis to 2027

Global Waterproofing Membranes market is valued approximately USD 28.04 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 8.90% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A waterproofing membrane is referred as thin layer of water-tight material that is laid over a surface.
The layer is prohibiting water to pass through it. The membranes are composed of thin layers of waterproofing material and most of it is about 2 to 4mm thick. The cost effectiveness and efficiency of waterproofing membranes, supportive government policies related to public infrastructure growth across the globe and rising construction projects accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/waterproofing-membranes-market/QI037
Whereas, the potential health issues from prolonged exposure to volatile fumes are the factors restraining the growth of market over the forecast years. However, booming construction industry in developing nations and rise in necessity for water management activities in Asia Pacific is a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.
The regional analysis of global Waterproofing Membranes market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe accounts for the largest share in the global waterproofing membranes market due to the rising concerns regarding water and water management. Whereas, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global waterproofing membranes market due to the rising construction sector in the developing countries of Asia Pacific region such as India and China.
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/waterproofing-membranes-market/QI037
BCarlisle Companies Inc
Firestone Building Products Company LLC.
Soprema Group
Sika Ag
The Dow Chemical Company
Gaf Materials Corporation
Johns Manville
Renolit Se
Fosroc International Limited
Solmax International Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Raw Material Type:
Modified Bitumen
PVC
EPDM
TPO
Others
By Type:
Liquid applied membranes
Sheet based membranes
Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/waterproofing-membranes-market/QI037
By Application:
Roofing & walls
Building structures
Waste & Water management
Mining Application
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2016, 2017
Base year 2018
Forecast period 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Waterproofing Membranes Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Request Full Report – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/waterproofing-membranes-market/QI037
About Quadintel:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Quadintel:
Email: sales@quadintel.com
Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.quadintel.com/