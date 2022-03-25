Graphene Market 2021 Manufacturer Analysis, Technology Advancements, Industry Scope and Forecast to 2027

Global Graphene Market is valued at approximately USD 87.5 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 40.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. In the present scenario, the demand for graphene-related materials continue to grow at a significant rate in the overall economy.

Graphene is an allotrope of carbon primarily include diamond and graphite, which forms part of a huge field of study in the areas of nanomaterial and high technology. Precisely, graphene is a layer of carbon atoms getting a two-dimensional hexagonal lattice, linked together via robust covalent bonds at atomic level. Integrating graphene into existing end-user industry enables significant technology advancements and also enables newer applications. In addition, graphene is considered as an effective catalyst in the chemical industry due to its properties, such as excessive surface area and high adsorption power, driving the demand of graphene market.

Moreover, the rise in research funding in the field of nanotechnology and nanomaterial, increasing application in consumer electronic sector, and surging utilization of graphene in medical device production are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in the United States, the Presidents 2020 Budget over USD 1.4 billion allocated for the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI). These investments in 2018 and 2019 and those proposed for 2020 signify a persistent focus on research and development in nanoscience. Similarly, in 2018, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has initiated the Indian Nanoelectronics Users Program (INUP). This program aims to provide access to nanofabrication facilities to undertake research and development in Nanoelectronics. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for graphene, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the contaminated nature of graphene, coupled with the risk involved in the production process are the few factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Graphene market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government initiatives to increase the utility of graphene, along with the wide presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in demand from consumer electronic and automotive industry, coupled with growing funding on nanotechnology and nanomaterial in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Graphene market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ACS Material, LLC

Bluestone Global Tech Ltd.

CVD Equipment Corporation

Graphene NanoChem Plc

Graphenea S.A.

G6 Materials

Haydale Ltd.

Nanotek Instruments, Inc.

Vorbeck Materials Corporation

XG Sciences, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Mono-layer & Bi-layer Graphene

Few Layer Graphene (FLG)

Graphene Oxide (GO)

Graphene Nano Platelets (GNP)

By Application:

RFID

Composites

Sensors

Research & Development

Energy storage

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Graphene Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

