Taiwan’s CPC not worried about Russian demand to pay for gas in rubles

CPC says its final cargo of Russian LNG is on its way to Taiwan. CPC says its final cargo of Russian LNG is on its way to Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — State-run oil concern CPC Corp. Taiwan received no notice from Russia to pay for gas deliveries in rubles, reports said Friday (March 25).

Following sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government announced it would only accept rubles for payments by “unfriendly countries.” Taiwan was included on the list published on March 7.

CPC said Friday that the final natural gas tanker from Russia under a contract ending in March was already on its way to Taiwan, CNA reported. The contract stated clearly that payment was to be made in U.S. dollars, and until now, no news had been received from Russia that it wanted to change the currency, according to a company spokesman.

During 2021, Russia was responsible for 10% of Taiwan’s natural gas supply, but as the end of the contract neared, CPC diversified its sources, allaying fears that the war in Ukraine might affect deliveries.

The state-run company said that there should be no concern about gas supplies for the rest of the year, with new contracts covering most of the necessary energy transactions.

