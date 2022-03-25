Taiwan poll confirms widespread rejection of China’s unification attempts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, an opinion poll found massive rejection of China’s campaign to influence Taiwan, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said Friday (March 25).

About 90% rejected Beijing’s continued claims that Taiwan was part of China and their efforts to limit the smaller country’s international space and threaten it with military force, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The survey found that 88.6% approved of the government seeking closer cooperation with other democracies in order to safeguard peace in the Taiwan Strait. More than 70% also voiced support for legislative efforts to prevent high-level technology experts from being lured to jobs in China.

According to the poll results, 74.6% of Taiwanese judged China to be hostile towards Taiwan’s government and 59.3% said it also showed an unfriendly attitude towards the people of Taiwan.

More than 80% approved of the government’s stance that the future of Taiwan and the development of relations with China should be subject to a decision by Taiwan's 23-million population.

The survey was conducted on behalf of the MAC by National Chengchi University’s Election Study Center by phone between March 17 and March 21, and obtained 1,086 valid responses with a margin of error of 2.97%.