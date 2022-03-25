Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/25 15:44
A woman poses for a photo during sunset over the Kremlin at Zaryadye Park near Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo)
Ukrainian soldiers and firefighters search for people under debris inside a shopping center after shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. ...
A Ukrainian firefighter sprays water inside a house destroyed by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Kyiv city administration say...
Slovenia's Timi Zajc competes during the final round of the FIS Ski Flying World Cup in Oberstdorf, Germany, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Matth...
Ukrainian servicemen attend the funeral ceremony of marine Alexandr Khovtun, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Khovtun died in combat in the t...
A serviceman carries the photo of Capt. Andrei Paliy, a deputy commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, during a farewell ceremony in Sevastopol, Crimea...
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at a concert marking the eighth anniversary of the referendum on the state status of Crimea and S...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, front right, looks toward U.S. President Joe Biden, front left, at a group photo during an extraordinary NATO su...
Ludmila, left, says goodbye to her granddaughter Kristina, who with her son Yaric, leave the train station in Odesa, southern Ukraine, on Tuesday, Mar...
Stella Moris reacts as she speaks to the media and supporters after cutting a wedding cake after marrying her partner the WikiLeaks founder Julian Ass...
People examine the damage after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. Eight people were killed in the attack. (AP P...
A baby receives a polio vaccine during the Malawi Polio Vaccination Campaign Launch, in Lilongwe Malawi, Sunday March 20, 2022. A drive to vaccinate m...
A ballet dancer performs during the staging of the ballet Giselle to the music of Adolphe Charles Adam, at the Romanian National Opera, in Bucharest, ...
Bayern's Giulia Gwinn heads the ball during the women's quarterfinal Champions League first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Ger...

MARCH 18 – 24

Russian attacks continued across Ukraine this week as residents fled their homes and country in search of safety. Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a rousing Moscow speech, and NATO leaders met in Brussels for an emergency summit.

Children received shots against polio as a vaccination drive was launched in four countries in southern and eastern Africa following a confirmed outbreak in Malawi. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange married his partner, Stella Moris, in a small service held at the high-security Belmarsh Prison in London.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Rome photographer Alessandra Tarantino.

