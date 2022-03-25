Alabama legislature passes joint pro-Taiwan resolution

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Ambassador to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Thursday (March 24) went to the Alabama state legislature to accept a Taiwan-friendly resolution and to witness the signing of a memorandum of education cooperation between Taiwan and Alabama’s Commission on Higher Education and Department of Education.

Alabama's Senate and House of Representatives unanimously passed a resolution encouraging the promotion of bilingual exchanges and Taiwan’s inclusion in global organizations. It also urges the U.S. to ink a bilateral trade agreement with Taiwan, CNA reported.

The memorandum of educational cooperation promotes academic exchanges between the two sides and encourages sending Taiwanese Mandarin teachers to Alabama. It also encourages young Americans to visit Taiwan for Mandarin studies or serve as English-language teaching assistants to help Taiwanese primary and secondary school students improve their English skills.

The memorandum was signed Jim Purcell, director of the Alabama Commission on Higher Education, and Eric Mackey, the state secretary of education. The agreement will now be sent to Taiwan’s Ministry of Education to be signed, according to a WSFA 12 report.