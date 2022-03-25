Alexa
Hi-Life customer spends NT$95, wins NT$10 million Taiwan receipt lottery jackpot

Hi-Life customer in Taichung buys pack of smokes for NT$95, pockets NT$10 million

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/25 16:20
(Google Maps image)

(Google Maps image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A customer of a Hi-Life in central Taiwan who bought a pack of cigs has won the NT$10 million (US$349,000) prize in the latest issue of the Taiwan receipt lottery.

On Friday (March 25), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced that the winning number for the NT$10 million Special Prize for the January-February edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 18927486. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 82050976.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 46596321, 75704516, and 48632657. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

That same day, Hi-Life announced that a customer at its store in Taichung City's Wuri District had purchased a pack of smokes for NT$95 and won the NT$10 million Special Prize. In addition, a FamilyMart customer at its store on Zhongzheng Rd in Taoyuan City's Taoyuan District spent NT$80 and won the NT$2 million Grand Prize.
