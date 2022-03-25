Marshall Islands foreign minister reaffirms close diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Marshall Islands Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Casten N. Nemra speaking at Friday's press conference. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo... Marshall Islands Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Casten N. Nemra speaking at Friday's press conference. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Marshall Islands remains committed to “being a friend and staunch ally of Taiwan,” Marshall Islands Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Casten N. Nemra said during a press conference on Friday (March 25).

Citing shared Austronesian culture and strong people-to-people relations, he said his country is proud of its ties with Taiwan and wants to deepen and expand them.

Nemra is one of the members of a Marshall Island delegation, led by President David Kabua, visiting Taiwan. Speaking on Kabua’s behalf, the foreign minister said the five-day trip was “not only timely but symbolic” and praised Taiwan’s pandemic and economic achievements as “impressive and amazing.”

He mentioned that Kabua discussed how to expand bilateral relations with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and met with key members of the government and private sector.

Taiwan must be included in international organizations such as the World Health Organization, Nemra said, pointing to its successful epidemic prevention model and substantial humanitarian assistance. He pledged that the Marshall Islands will “continue advocating and being the voice for the government of Taiwan.”

Nemra praised Taiwan as "a beacon and model of hope for other democratic nations.” He added: “Taiwan must be respected. We need to uphold the rule of law, otherwise, we (will) be in a chaotic situation.”

In terms of strategic security in the Indo-Pacific, Nemra said the Marshall Islands hosts the U.S.’ Bucholz Army Airfield, which is both a refueling stop for U.S. military aircraft and a launching site for long-range missiles, he said.

“There needs to be deterrence,” Nemra said, stressing that the Marshall Islands will keep doing its part.

The foreign minister pointed out that the Pacific Island nation also welcomes Taiwan's naval ships to its shores. Taiwan cooperates with Marshall Islands law enforcement to safeguard fish stocks, which is the nation’s most valuable asset, he said.

When asked about China’s growing influence amongst Pacific Island nations, Nemra refused to comment but reiterated that “the Marshall Islands’ diplomatic ties are with Taiwan” and that it would continue to work with the U.S. and Taiwan on security and economic cooperation.

Nemra emphasized that “The Marshall Islands is a friend of ROC-Taiwan, and ROC-Taiwan is a friend of the Marshall Islands.”

The delegation arrived in Taiwan on March 21 and first stopped at the Presidential Office, where Kabua was greeted by Tsai with a ceremony with full military honors at the Presidential Office and awarded the Order of Brilliant Jade medal in recognition of his contributions to the promotion of bilateral cooperation and friendship. At noon the same day, Tsai hosted a state banquet at the Presidential Office Building.

Kabua also attended a banquet hosted by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and oversaw the extension of the Agreement of Agricultural Technical Cooperation.

Members of the delegation include First Lady Ginger Shoniber Kabua, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Casten Nemra, and Senator Joe Bejang. The group is scheduled to depart later on Friday.

This was Kabua’s first visit to Taiwan since taking office in 2020.



(Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)