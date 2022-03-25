Feed antioxidants Market 2021 Study Scope, Key Segments, Industry Trends, Size and Forecast to 2030 | Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Feed antioxidants Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Feed antioxidants Market by region.

Feed antioxidants Market is valued approximately at USD 342.4 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.90% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw467

Feed antioxidants are ingredients used in feed for animals on purpose for boosting their shelf-life of feed by avoiding unnecessary oxidation in finished feeds and animal’s entrails. High-yielding animals necessitate a balanced nutritional diet to remain healthy and perform maximally. Feed antioxidants prevent oxidative process that is carried out by autoxidation or hydrolysis. Also, during the storage of animal feed, many chemical processes take place that alters their natural properties.

These antioxidants help protect feed nutrients such as vitamins, proteins, pigments, flavoring and fats agents from deterioration. . Increasing demand for animal-based products coupled with increasing awareness regarding animal health are key driving forces of the market growth.For instance, according to World Health Organization, per capita consumption of milk is expected to reach 89.5 kg/year in 2030 from 78.1 kg/year in 1997-99, Similarly, the per capita consumption of meat is expected to reach 45.3 kg/year in 2030 from 36.4 kg/year in 1997-99.

As per Organization for Economic Cooperation & Development, world poultry meat consumption in in 2010 was about 12.822 kg/capita that increased to 13.860 kg/capita in 2017. Apart from this, growth in feed production and implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices to improve meat quality are further contributing towards market growth. Furthermore, growth in poultry and aquafeed sectors is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high cost of natural antioxidants impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Feed antioxidants market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large livestock industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing demand for protein-rich products such as dairy and meat would create lucrative growth prospects for the Feed antioxidants market across Asia-Pacific region.

Get a Request Sample PDF of the Report –:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw467

Major market player included in this report are:

Cargill

BASF

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nutreco

Kemin

Adisseo (Subsidiary of Bluestar Group) Perstorp

Alltech

Novus International

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Synthetic

Natural

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Animal:

Poultry

Cattle

Swine

Aquaculture

Pets

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Feed antioxidants Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Download Free Sample Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw467

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

Request Full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw467

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/