Food & Agriculture Technology and Products Market Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis 2030

Food & Agriculture Technology and Products Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Food & Agriculture Technology and Products Market by region.

Food & Agriculture Technology and Products Market is valued approximately at USD 494.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 8.1% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Food & Agriculture Technology and Products are used for production of machines to be used in farming and to make food products. Various technologies such as moisture and temperature sensors, robots, aerial images, GPS technology, and others are used in agriculture and food industries. Food & Agriculture Technology and Products provides increased crop production, efficient resource use, and protection of crops from harsh climatic conditions. Factors such as increasing demand for processed food products and livestock-based products is increasing the demand of the market. The rising global population along with growing need for increased food production with less dependency on climatic conditions is augmenting the demand for Food & Agriculture Technology and Products. Increasing R&D in agriculture industry and adoption of cloud-computing platforms and big data analytics for smart agriculture practices will boost the growth of global Food & Agriculture Technology and Products market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Food & Agriculture Technology and Products Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the strongest economies and widespread industries, which create high capital investment capabilities. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing population, high disposable income, and implementation of various technologies in food & agriculture industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Food & Agriculture Technology and Products Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ADM

United Technologies

John Deere

Daikin Industries

Evonik

DSM

Signify Holding

SGS SA

Zoetis

Eurofins

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Industry:

Animal

Agriculture

Cold Chain

Food & Beverages

Others (Cannabis)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016,2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Food & Agriculture Technology and Products Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

